Longtime Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins Has Decided to Depart the Group, but Why?

Although Emma's announcement saddened millions of Wiggles fans worldwide, it doesn't mean that the group will be devoid of a female presence now. Following Emma's departure at the end of 2021, a new member will be joining the core group as the yellow Wiggle: Tsehay Hawkins.

Tsehay, a 16-year-old award-winning dancer, was one of the four new diverse cast members announced in August 2021 to be part of the Wiggles' YouTube series Fruit Salad TV.

Born in Ethiopia, Tsehay was adopted by Robyn and Reg Hawkins, who both hail from Australia, at just 7 months old. While traveling to Colombia with her family to adopt her now-little brother, Kendly, Tsehay developed an affinity for dance and decided to take it up as a hobby when she returned home.