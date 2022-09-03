How Taylor Hawkins' Kids Inspired His Music

When drummer Taylor Hawkins tragically lost his life on March 25 of this year at age 50, he left behind his wife of over 20 years, Alison Hawkins, and their three kids — Oliver Shane Hawkins, 16, Anabelle Hawkins, 13, and Everleigh Hawkins, 8.

While the late rocker preferred to keep his family life private, they served as a huge source of influence on his 2019 album, “Get the Money,” which he created with his band Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders.