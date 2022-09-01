Sibling Teams in 'Dated & Related' Could Take Home a Nice Chunk of Change

If it isn't enough for the pairs of family members in Dated & Related to find love on the show, one pair of siblings (or cousins, since there is one cousin duo), goes home with $100,000 to share. It's the prize for both of them finding real love at the villa.

It's unclear right now what that means for the partners they link up with, or if anyone else gets money. But it looks like the $100,000 money goes to just one sibling or cousin pair.