'Dated & Related' Host Melinda Berry Has a Fairly Public Dating History

Christian regularly comments on Melinda's posts and she's featured in photos and videos on his Instagram. Sure, they could just be close friends. But the Too Hot to Handle and Big Brother fan in us wants there to be a crossover romance.

Either way, though, Melinda is the host of her own show now and does she really even need a guy at this point? The answer is no.

Watch Dated & Related on Netflix starting on Sept. 2.