Is Jessica Vestal From 'Love Is Blind' Dating Harry Jowsey? Leaked Pics

By Sarah Kester Feb. 29 2024, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

In Season 6 of Love Is Blind, fans watched as single mom Jessica Vestal got her heart broken by Jimmy Presnell. She may not have found her husband on the popular Netflix show, but she may have found her perfect match in someone else: Australian reality star Harry Jowsey of Too Hot to Handle fame. Photos of them getting cozy on a beach leaked, resulting in speculation that the pair are — or were at some point — an item. Read on as we wade through the rumors and find out what’s fact.

Is Jessica Vestal from 'Love Is Blind' dating Harry Jowsey?

The rumors that Jessica and Harry are an item started after The Reality Ashley obtained images of the Netflix stars getting cozy on a beach. In the photos, they canoodled in the water as Jessica held onto Harry. In another picture, Harry leaned down to kiss Jessica who was lounging on a chair. Although Netflix hasn’t announced the cast for the Perfect Match Season 2 yet, there has been speculation that Jessica and Harry are both set to appear.

Since the pair were pictured together, it’s led people to wonder if they dated on the show or potentially won the season. After all, Harry is no stranger to dating fan-favorites on reality TV. In the past, he was engaged to his Too Hot to Handle co-star Francesca Farago and briefly dated Georgina Hassarati (also from Too Hot to Handle).

Harry isn’t the only man Jessica is rumored to be dating — she was seen with 'LIB' co-star Johnny at LAX airport.

There is also speculation that she’s dating Johnny McIntyre from her season of Love Is Blind. On the show, Johnny got engaged to Amy Cortés. The couple has been relatively drama-free, except for Johnny wanting Amy to go on birth control since he’s been open about not being ready to be a dad. Viewers will find out on March 6 if they got married or not. TMZ fueled the Johnny and Jessica dating rumors when it posted a video of them walking close together at LAX.

Since Amy was absent from the picture, some took that as a sign that Jessica and Johnny are now an item. “So they’re not holding hands and it looks like it could totally be platonic; but where is Amy?!” read a post from Reddit user TkilledJ. But many Reddit users jumped to their defense, arguing that there has to be a reasonable explanation for their being seen together.

