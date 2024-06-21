Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Perfect Match Catch up on Love: Which 'Perfect Match' Season 2 Couples Are Still Together? (SPOILERS) Although Christine and Nigel claim to have ended their relationship, she still has PDA-packed content of them on her Instagram. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 11 2024, Updated 5:00 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers from Season 2 of Perfect Match. Believe it or not, the Season 2 finale of Perfect Match is behind us! The long-awaited second season formed quite a few strong couples, but let's face it — it seems like many of them won't last outside the show's bubble.

After the 10th and final episode wrapped up, several couples walked out of the villa hand-in-hand — but are any of them still together? Here's everything we know so far.

Who is still together from Season 2 of 'Perfect Match'?

Nigel Jones and Christine Obanor

Source: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

Entering the competition late, Nigel Jones and Christine Obanor get together during the final recoupling. Despite initially connecting in New York outside of the show, they decide to explore romance in the Perfect Match villa. Against all odds, Nigel and Christine are announced as this season's "perfect match"! Their prize? An all-expenses-paid vacation to a destination of their choice.

Four weeks after the finale, Christine and Nigel are seen enjoying a romantic vacation in Thailand. They seem deeply in love, although it's worth noting this trip took place almost nine months ago. That said, it's unclear if the two are dating. After leaving Mexico, they dated on and off for nine months, as Christine revealed to Netflix's Tudum in June 2024. When they encountered a few bumps, Christine suggested couples therapy, but they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

As of this writing, however, Christine still has some PDA-packed Instagram posts with Nigel, suggesting they may not be completely over. In one post shared on June 25, 2024, Nigel commented, "I thought You Guys broke up ???," leaving fans wondering if he's joking or trying to maintain a friendly vibe with Christine.

Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare

Source: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

In the fifth episode, Tolú unexpectedly couples up with Chris after he reveals his crush on her. Their transition from friends to lovers is gradual, but they appear genuinely invested in each other.

However, during the men's mixer, Chris voices doubts about the strength of his connection with Tolú. This leaves the Trust: A Game of Greed winner feeling upset as Chris expresses interest in exploring relationships with other women.

Nevertheless, this dynamic duo finds their way back to each other and decides to couple up again! Although they don't win this season, Chris and Tolú leave the villa together as a couple. However, the romance didn't last much longer after that, as they revealed to Tudum. “My relationship with Chris currently doesn't exist, and I intend to keep it that way," Tolú explained.

Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri

Source: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

Arguably the strongest couple in the house, Stevan and Alara have been together since Episode 3, and it appears that nothing — not even their respective dates with Brittan and Nigel in Episode 7 — will tear them apart.

Stevan and Alara exchange "I love yous" in the season finale and agree that they want to continue exploring their connection in the real world. However, the distance between them — Stevan is from California and Alara lives in Wales — posed significant challenges. “We just really weren’t able to speak. By the time I was waking up, she was going to bed,” Stevan explained to Tudum in June 2024. Although Alara still has a few photos of them on Instagram, one was primarily to showcase her outfit.

Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier

Source: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

After splitting up in Episode 9 and exploring new relationships, Kaz and Micah reconcile in the finale, committing fully to each other. On their last date, the couple agrees to continue furthering their connection outside the Perfect Match villa and even expresses eagerness to meet each other's loved ones.

Unfortunately, it appears Kaz and Micah have gone their separate ways after filming wrapped. "We’re not together. Our relationship stayed in Mexico where it was meant to live … and die,” Micah revealed to Tudum in June 2024.

Elys Hutchinson and Bryton Constantin

Source: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

Like the other couples, Elys and Bryton leave the Perfect Match villa as a couple. However, their relationship doesn't last too long as Bryton is now dating Jade Gentile, a WWE NXT superstar better known as Jazmyn Nyx. Plus, since at least October 2023, Elys has been dating Too Hot to Handle Season 3 contestant Nathan Soan Mngomezulu.

Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal

Source: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

Perhaps the most talked-about couple in Season 2 of Perfect Match, Harry and Jessica have been an item since Episode 3. However, their relationship takes a hit when Jessica learns about Harry and Melinda's rendezvous at the men's mixer, prompting her to break up with him and force them to leave the villa separately.

