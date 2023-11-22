Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Squid Game Player 432 Can't Be Eliminated Soon Enough for Some 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Players (SPOILERS) 'Squid Game: The Challenge' contestants see player 432 as the villain and viewers want to know how long he lasts in the game. By Chrissy Bobic Nov. 22 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Squid Game: The Challenge. The Gist: Player 432 is an instant villain in the first season of Squid Game: The Challenge.

He says he dropped out of college to compete on the show.

Other players are ready to take out player 432 as soon as they can.

You can't have a reality show on Netflix without a villain for everyone to keep a close eye on and that's exactly what we get in the first half of Squid Game: The Challenge with player 432. The series is a reality show version of the scripted series Squid Game on the streaming platform and it features many of the same playground games designed at a larger scale.

But how far does player 432 get in Squid Game: The Challenge? He knows people are gunning for his elimination, but he also has plenty of friends in the game right off the bat. It seems to be easy for others to follow 432, even if some players see him as a threat to get out as soon as they have the chance.

How far does player 432 get on 'Squid Game: The Challenge'?

Player 432, whose real name is Bryton, is unapologetic about who he is and when player 302, Leann, talks to him about his personality, he says that nothing he does is fake. And for a while, it works for him. But in Episode 3, during the Battleship game, player 432 is eliminated. The ship he's in is sunk and he and his teammates are sent home.

It's a somewhat anticlimactic ending for player 432, especially since it seemed, up until this point, that he might go further than the majority of the players. He even dropped out of college with a semester left in order to play in Squid Game: The Challenge. Say what you will about his personality and him embracing his villain title, but Bryton plays a solid game until he's eliminated and even then, it's through no fault of his own.

But, judging by Bryton's Instagram, he isn't letting a silly thing by being eliminated on a Netflix reality show deter him from living his best life. He even has a YouTube channel where he vlogs about traveling, working out, and apparently going back to college. And something tells us we haven't seen the last of him on reality television. Netflix's Perfect Match, anyone?

'Squid Game: The Challenge' features a Battleship competition.

The Squid Game reality show features some competitions and challenges that the scripted show doesn't have. Like a life-size version of Battleship, in which players on each team have to stand in ships and hope they aren't eliminated by another team. It's another stressful situation and one that involves lots of trust among teammates.

Are the 'Squid Game: The Challenge' competitions different from the scripted series?

Some of the games in Squid Game: The Challenge are the same as the ones featured in the original series. Like Red Light, Green Light, the Dalgona Candy competition, and Marbles. But there are also other games mixed in and mini challenges that test the players in sometimes unimaginable ways.