One of the most popular TV shows of 2021 was Netflix's Korean thriller Squid Game. The show follows Seong Gi-hun, a down-on-his-luck gambler who enters a competition to win a life-changing amount of money. However, the children's games that Gi-hun has to play quickly turn into a much deadlier version of what he remembers from his childhood.Squid Game fans have been enthralled by this suspenseful show that explores the complexities of familial relationships, childhood friendship, and alliances built under life-threatening circumstances. And ever since its premiere, audiences have wanted to know if the show would be back for a second season. So, now that it's been confirmed that the show is returning, when will Season 2 premiere? Here's what we know so far.When is the release date for Season 2 of 'Squid Game'?For now, a release date for Season 2 of Squid Game hasn't been announced, but we do know it's coming. According to Variety, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, confirmed that we're not just getting more of the game, but a whole universe based around it. Additionally, in an interview with The Associated Press, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke about how much fans have wanted the show to continue, while also confirming that there would be a Season 2."There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season," Dong-hyuk said. "So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!" Although nothing is concrete yet, he said he was in the planning process and also hinted that a star from Squid Game's first season may come back.Are any characters coming back for Season 2 of 'Squid Game'?For some fans, it may be difficult to see how any characters besides Seong Gi-hun, his daughter, and a few key others could come back for the second season of Squid Game, considering how the show ended. But Dong-hyuk said that HoYeon Jung, who plays Kang Sae-byeok, could come back to the series.In an interview with Deadline, Dong-hyuk stood next to Jung as he talked about characters from Squid Game coming back for Season 2. Gesturing to Jung, he said, "Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see."Next to him, Jung laughed and said, "I could change my hair color. Let’s do a little like plastic surgery." Although this might be a stretch, unexpected familial ties was a theme in the first season of Squid Game. For example, the cop who infiltrates the games in search of his brother ends up discovering that his brother had actually won a previous game and now, the brother was the game's Foreman.Another character who could come back for Season 2 is Sae-byeok's younger brother, who was the reason she joined the games to begin with. Since Sae-byeok was unsuccessful at winning, maybe her brother will take over in an attempt to better his own life and get his mom out of North Korea. \n\nSeason 1 of Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix.