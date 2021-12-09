26 'Squid Game' Gifts That Will Make You the Real Winner This Holiday Season

26 'Squid Game' Gifts That Will Make You the Real Winner This Holiday SeasonBy Chrissy Bobic
Dec. 9 2021, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Shows like Squid Game, which immediately grip millions of viewers, don't come around often. There's something special about the way Squid Game fans were attached to the Netflix series from Episode 1. The show, which was filmed in South Korea, is about a competition with a series of challenges that are based on popular playground games.
The winner gets 45.6 billion won, or $38 million USD. The losers all die in the games leading up to the final showdown. It's intense, heartbreaking at times, and leaves you wanting more each episode. Naturally, you're going to want to either find Squid Game gifts to add to your holiday wish list, or find the right gift for the Squid Game fan in your life. And we've got you covered.
Red Light, Green Light doll
There are few things more synonymous with Squid Game than the creepy over-sized doll in the Red Light, Green Light game. This one is quite a bit smaller at 9.8 inches tall, but it's a replica of the real thing from the TV show. Unfortunately, if you want to buy it for your Squid Game fan bestie, you'll have to pre-order it for its January 2022 release.
Price: $125 from Netflix's online store.
Funko Pop! Vinyls
Choose from any of the six Pop! Funko Vinyl figures made to look like a handful of the main Squid Game cast members. Whether it's one of the armed guards, the "Old Man," or our hero himself, Seong Gi-Hun, you can pay homage to them by displaying one of these figures in your home or gifting them to a friend so they can.
Price: $11.99 from Netflix's online store.
Dalgona honeycomb candy
Give your giftee the gift of playing the game from Squid Game with the Dalgona honeycomb candy. In the show, players have to use a needle to gently scratch a shape out of hardened sugar. For some players, it's easier than others because of the shape they choose. Buy someone a complicated umbrella-shaped Dalgona candy, or opt for a much simpler circle.
Price: $15.99 from LuxeKitchenStudio on Etsy.
Cookie cutters
If you'd rather give the gift of making your own Dalgona candy or cookies that just look like the iconic Squid Game shapes, you can buy cookie cutters to do just that. The set also comes with needles and tin containers if your giftee wants to really get into the spirit and make the candy instead of cookies.
Price: $17.99 on Amazon.
Personalized 'Squid Game' photo
Whoever the Squid Game fan in your life is, chances are, they wouldn't want to actually play the deadly game in real life. They might, however, want to see what they look like as one of the players. You can commission a personalized piece of art on Etsy that puts your loved one in the game.
Price: Starts at $16.60 from ToonWizard on Etsy.
'Squid Game' minifigures
They aren't official Legos, but these Squid Game-themed minifigures on Etsy are perfect for the collector in your life who also loves the show. You can choose from four of the main player characters; the Red Light, Green Light doll; the guards; or the game master.
Price: $29.99 from MinifiguresworldShop on Etsy.
Jumpsuit from 'Squid Game'
Although the players in Squid Game have lots to fear from the game itself, they do get to wear super comfy jumpsuits. And if the person in your life who loves the show wants to get their hands on one, you can treat them this holiday season. Choose from five different player numbers.
Price: $141.75 from KOTYTOstyleLAB on Etsy.
'Squid Game' guard keychain
There's nothing cute about the armed guards in Squid Game. But somehow, when made into chubby little keychain figures, they're a lot less threatening. You can buy one with either the triangle, circle, or square mask, or save a few dollars and buy a set of three.
Price: Starts at $4 from PrettyAtSam on Etsy.
'Squid Game' symbol earrings
Who would have ever thought something from Squid Game could be elegant? If you're looking for a Squid Game gift for someone in your life who has a thing for cute earrings, you can get the best of both worlds with these from Etsy. They come in gold, silver, and rose gold options.
Price: Starts at $22.40 from stylishminimalist on Etsy.
Chef apron
Your giftee doesn't have to be a culinary expert to enjoy a Squid Game apron, but they should probably love the show to appreciate it. The apron looks like a jumpsuit from the show, but without the pressure of actually playing a life-or-death game. You can choose from three of the show's player numbers.
Price: $24.95 from ChefApronsAsGifts on Etsy.
Christmas Card
Some friends don't need an actual gift to feel special during the holidays. For them, you can buy a Squid Game greeting card. You probably won't find any at your local drugstore just yet, so you can opt for this one. It features Seong Gi-Hun in a scene from the Dalgona candy competition. But instead of the candy, he has a Christmas tree cookie.
Price: $6.75 from CambridgeCirStudio on Etsy.
Necklace
Remember those Squid Game earrings? If you get those, you might as well grab a necklace to match. It comes in sterling silver and different karat options for gold, including white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold.
Price: Starts at $16.80 from GoldHillJewelry on Etsy.
'Squid Game' hoodie
Netflix was pretty quick in churning out the Squid Game gear. This hoodie already has glowing reviews from fans who love the way the fabric feels. (One buyer did note to size up just in case your giftee doesn't like the fit.)
Price: $49.95 from Netflix's online store.
Shoe charms
These aren't officially licensed Squid Game shoe charms, but that doesn't mean fans can't wear them with their Crocs and off-brand Crocs. The set includes 10 different charms that will make any Squid Game super-fan want to watch the show all over again.
Price: $10.99 on Amazon.
Ornament set
This ornament set includes four Squid Game candy replicas. Fans can hang the wooden ornaments from their trees or use them for some other decor idea to show off their love of the show. The best part? They're pretty neutral in color and they'll match nearly any color scheme.
Price: $28 from NonsenseAndCo on Etsy.
Coasters
The Squid Game fan in your life might need coasters, but they probably won't want to actually use them so they can preserve them. Luckily, all four can easily be washed by hand. The edges are raised to collect any condensation from glasses, but if we're being honest here, these may be best left as decorative items.
Price: $16.99 on Amazon.
Business cards
You'll have to know your giftee's personal or business information to get this one for them, but if you have all of the details, you can surprise them with personalized business cards on theme with Squid Game. In the show, the players are given simple brown cards with a phone number before they meet the car which takes them to the game. These business cards look the same.
Price: Starts at $3.99 from A2Z7K on Etsy.
'Squid Game' socks
Not everyone likes getting socks for a holiday gift. But when they're as cool as these ones and they're covered in Squid Game illustrations, how can anyone say no? They're blue with pictures of the Red Light, Green Light doll; Dalgona candy; and other symbols from the show.
Price: $14.99 on Rock 'Em Socks.
Mini statues
Some Squid Game fans would rather have decorative merchandise than practical accessories. That's where these mini statues come in. You can put them on display anywhere since they're so small. Choose from a 2-inch or 3-inch set.
Price: $28.99 on Amazon.
Pop-its
You don't have to be a kid to like pop-its, and neither does the person you give this gift to. It's a pop-it fidget toy in the shape of a Squid Game guard. Pop-its have the ability to calm almost anyone down in high-pressure situations. If your loved one loves the show and pop-its, this is a win-win.
Price: $28.89 on Amazon.
Game Against Squid
If there was a prize for the best gift this holiday season, you would probably get it if you bought this for someone. It's a Squid Game version of the popular party game Cards Against Humanity. In this case, all of the cards are themed with the show in mind.
Price: $39.95 on My Hero Cards.
'Squid Game' stickers
All 50 of these stickers can be used for pretty much anything. Does your giftee need something to cover their boring luggage? Could their school folders use some sprucing up? These stickers would work for that. They're also excellent stocking stuffers if you'd prefer to give a bigger gift on top of the stickers.
Price: $5.99 on Amazon.
'Squid Game' coloring book
Adult coloring books have gained more popularity in recent years. And since there are adult coloring books for almost any TV show or interest, you'd better believe there's one for Squid Game fans too.
Price: $6.99 on Amazon.
T-shirt
If you don't want to get the hoodie or the sweatsuit replica, you can give the gift of a Squid Game T-shirt. This one from the official Netflix online store features images from all five games in the show. You can customize it to feature all of the games or just one if that's what you think your giftee wants. It comes in multiple sizes, from small to 2XL.
Price: $39.95 from Netflix's online store.
'Squid Game' tumbler
Give the gift of hydration this holiday season with a handmade tumbler from Etsy. This one features one of the Squid Game guards on a 20-ounce skinny tumbler. The cup itself is supposed to keep drinks cold for 24 hours and warm for eight hours.
Price: $27.20 from NatalianaBowtique on Etsy.
Marble game
One of the last competitions in Squid Game involves marbles. The players have to choose a game with their partner that enables them to win marbles from each other. The sad part, of course, is that whoever loses all of their marbles by the end is killed. Luckily, this marble set doesn't have such high stakes.
Price: Starts at $14.99 from TurnkeyGoods on Etsy.
Holiday gifts for Squid Game fans aren't limited to this extensive list. But hopefully it gets you started in the right direction.