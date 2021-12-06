25 Gifts That Will Make Any Swiftie's Holiday Season

25 Gifts That Will Make Any Swiftie's Holiday SeasonBy Sara Belcher
Dec. 6 2021, Published 6:23 p.m. ET
2021 has been the year of Taylor Swift. After surprise-releasing two new albums ("Folklore" and "Evermore") in 2020, the Grammy winner spent 2021 re-releasing some of her previous albums, specifically "Fearless" and "Red."
Both of these re-records featured a handful of previously unreleased songs "From the Vault" to give listeners new tracks along with the re-recorded originals.
"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" debuted on the Billboard 200 and reached the top spot on the Apple Music Top Albums chart less than 24 hours after it was released, while "Red (Taylor's Version)" performed even better. The re-record of Taylor's fourth studio album broke many streaming records, becoming the most-streamed album in a day from a female artist on Spotify.
If you weren't a Swiftie before 2021, you probably are now. And what better way to celebrate the year of Taylor than with some holiday gifts for her fans?
Any of the vinyls or CDs on Taylor's website
If your friend, family member, or loved one is a newly minted Swiftie, then why not use the holiday season to start off their collection of albums? On Taylor's official merch website, she has links to both the vinyls and CDs for "Folklore," "Evermore," "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," and "Red (Taylor's Version)."
CD price: $13 on Taylor Swift's website.
Vinyl price: $26 on Taylor Swift's website.
Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player
If your Swiftie friend doesn't already have a record player, then consider getting them one to go with a vinyl of their favorite recent release. We all know that while record players are trendy, they also create an entirely new listening experience.
Price: $59.99 on Amazon.
The "All Too Well" knit scarf
If you're looking for a basic gift to get your Swiftie friend, the "All Too Well" scarf is the only scarf you should be getting them.
Price: $35 on Taylor Swift's website.
"What a Shame She's F--ked in the Head" sweatshirt.
As someone who personally owns this sweatshirt, I can promise it's a great gift for your mentally ill, "champagne problems"-belting friend. The quality is amazing and the Love Angelina shop has plenty of other sweatshirts inspired by both "Evermore" and "Red (Taylor's Version)" available right now.
Price: $34.99 on the Love Angelina shop.
A "Taylor's Version" t-shirt
Any Swiftie knows that once Taylor's Version comes out, you only stream Taylor's Version. Why not celebrate her re-records with a cute little "Taylor's Version" t-shirt?
Price: $25 from GhostlyScene on Etsy.
Taylor's Version bar necklace
For those who aren't bold enough to wear their Swiftie-ness proudly on a t-shirt just yet, get them a Taylor's Version bar necklace.
Price: $31.47+ from GivnGloStudio on Etsy.
"All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" art print
The ARTTbyALII shop on Etsy has plenty of prints like this one, where the lyrics of the track are printed behind a painting inspired by the song. This "All Too Well" print features a painting of Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink from the All Too Well short film on top of the lyrics from the 10-minute version.
Price: $13.08 from ARTTbyALII on Etsy.
A music poster print of their favorite Taylor Swift song
These minimalist prints have been super popular on TikTok. Find out what your Swiftie friend's favorite track is (if they can pick just one) and get them a print of the track. We highly recommend getting one of "All Too Well" at the 2:56 mark, which is the start of the bridge.
Price: $9.00+ from printely on Etsy.
"All Too Well" notebook
For the friend who is always jotting down their favorite song lyrics or journaling in their spare time, give them the "All Too Well" notebook to put all of their thoughts in.
Price: $30 on Taylor Swift's website.
Taylor Swift-inspired tarot card prints
For the Swiftie who also loves reading tarot, get them a set of posters inspired by the Sun, Moon, and Star cards.
Price: $26.56+ a piece from ProudestHeart on Etsy.
Reputation gold necklace
For the "Reputation" lover, get them a necklace of the album's title (in the same font, of course).
Price: $25 from KraftingWithKimmie on Etsy.
A candle inspired by their favorite Taylor Swift song or lyric
Plenty of shops out there are doing similar things, but GoldThreadCandleCo specifically has a solid inventory of candles inspired by some of Taylor's best hits (and some other much-loved lyrics). If "Delicate" isn't your loved one's favorite, look to see if they have another your gift-receiver will enjoy.
Price: $30 from GoldThreadCandleCo on Etsy.
Cornelia Street print
While Taylor may never walk Cornelia Street again, you can have a little slice of the street hanging in your home with this Cornelia Street print. It's subtle enough that only true Swifties will recognize it as merch, but it's still a nice print to hang in any home.
Price: $13.86 from MegTayIllustration on Etsy.
Taylor eras sweatshirt
For the lifelong Swiftie, get them a shirt of all of Taylor's eras to commemorate their dedication (and her growth!) over the years.
Price: $23.98+ from LovelyLingerieGifts on Etsy.
Debut album tracks cross-stitch
For those who have loved Taylor since her debut, get them a cross-stitch featuring all of the tracks from her very first album.
Price: $40 from TwentyStitchesStudio on Etsy.
"1989"–inspired song posters
Let's face it: "1989" is one of Taylor's strongest albums, and her first full-pop project. Many Swifties fell in love with Taylor once she reached this era, so why not let them commemorate the whole album with this collection of prints based on all of the tracks? CXGXR also has prints inspired by other Taylor albums on their shop.
Price: $8.87 from CXGXR on Etsy.
'The Summer of Broken Rules' by K.L. Walther
Before you ask, "Why is there a contemporary romance novel on this list?" just trust us. K.L. Walther said in an interview that there are multiple Taylor Swift easter eggs in this novel, and it's supposedly inspired by the song "Cruel Summer." This is a gift for the literary Swiftie who seemingly has it all.
$9.89 on Amazon.
Starry Night Cardigan crochet pattern
For the Swiftie who loves to get a little crafty, give the gift of a crochet pattern for a cardigan that looks very similar to the limited-edition one sold in Taylor's shop for "Folklore."
Price: $4.99 from ColoradoShine on Etsy.
Wonderstruck perfume
With "Enchanted" finding an entirely new audience on TikTok, many Swifties are remembering Taylor's limited-edition perfume she released alongside "Speak Now." Luckily, there are still some bottles floating around online you can snag for the friend who never got their hands on it.
Price: $37.99 on Amazon.
"Fearless" necklace
Another simple jewelry piece for those who fell in love with Taylor after her second studio album, this "Fearless" necklace is a staple for any Swiftie.
Price: $25.00 from GiftsForFriendship on Etsy.
"Woodvale" sweatshirt
If you're not constantly clowning yourself with new Taylor Swift theories, you probably missed the rumor that "Folklore" and "Evermore" were part of a trilogy, with a third album — "Woodvale" — supposedly in the works. While "Woodvale" never came to fruition, this sweatshirt commemorates the album fans wanted but never got.
Price: $34.90+ from LindzDigitalMarket on Etsy.
"In this house we listen to Taylor Swift and cry" mug
While this may seem like a basic gift, it's a safe choice for almost any Swiftie in your life, no matter how much merch they have.
Price: $15.99 from drippedinrose on Etsy.
'Rebecca' by Daphne Du Maurier
Again, please trust us on this book recommendation. When writing "Evermore," Taylor was reportedly inspired by Daphne Du Maurier's Rebecca for the track "Tolerate It." For the fan who needs to know the backstories to all of Taylor's songs, pick up this book this holiday season.
Price: $17.99 on Amazon.
Set of two Folklore prints
This was a gift one of our editors received last year, and she's still obsessed to this day. With these digital downloads, you can print them yourself to hang in your home, with lyrics from both "Invisible String" and "August."
Price: $15.25 from The AlphaLoft on Etsy.
"Beautiful Eyes" EP
We've put this item last on our list because we, unfortunately, don't have a link for it, but this is a gift sure to light up any hardcore Swiftie's holiday season. The "Beautiful Eyes" EP was released as a limited-edition CD and DVD combo exclusively through Walmart, featuring "Beautiful Eyes" and "I Heart ?" (which are currently not available on any streaming service).
Hunt through your local thrift stores and consignment shops for this one and you'll make a fan's day.