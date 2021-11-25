Taylor Swift Has Edited Her "From the Vault" Songs Before Releasing — Was "All Too Well" Changed Too?

When award-winning artist Taylor Swift finally released the 10-minute version of her hit breakup track "All Too Well" as part of the re-recording of her fourth studio album "Red," it quickly became a Billboard No. 1 track, becoming the longest song to receive the title in history.

Fans of Taylor's had been asking for the extended version of the song ever since she originally confessed that the hit ballad was the result of an impromptu songwriting session while on tour before cutting it down.