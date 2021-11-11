There Was a Significant Age Gap Between Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal When They Dated

There Was a Significant Age Gap Between Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal When They DatedBy Sara Belcher
Nov. 11 2021, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
It's been more than a decade since Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal's whirlwind relationship came to a screeching halt — a breakup that inspired much of her fourth studio album, "Red."
Taylor has been in the process of re-recording her first six albums and "Red" is the second of the bunch to get the "Taylor's Version" treatment, featuring a selection of previously unreleased songs along with the original track lineup.
Ahead of the re-release (and the long-awaited 10-minute version of "All Too Well" that will drop with the album), fans are looking back on Taylor's relationship with Jake. The pair received a bunch of press together, despite how short their romance was, which was allegedly one of the reasons that they split. How old was she when they dated?
How old were Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal when they dated?
Taylor's relationship with Jake took place after her split with John Mayer — where Taylor had the biggest age gap in any of her relationships. As indicated in her hit breakup track "Dear John" from "Speak Now," she was only 19 to John's 32. Their 13-year age gap was a spot of controversy for the pair throughout their relationship, and something she alluded to being warned about in the breakup track.
Jake and Taylor dated for only three months in late 2010, breaking up just before the new year. Taylor had just turned 21 weeks before she and Jake broke up (though he seems to have missed her party, if "The Moment I Knew" is truly about him). At the time they split, Jake was 30.
Their birthdays are only a week apart: Taylor was born on Dec. 13, while Jake was born on Dec. 19. Though their nine-year age difference wasn't as large as Taylor's was with John, it was cited as a reason for their split.
How old are Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien in the "All Too Well" short film?
As part of the release for "Red (Taylor's Version)," Taylor is also releasing a short film titled All Too Well that she wrote and directed. The film is supposedly based on the song, though no other details about short film's plot have been revealed just yet.
All Too Well will star both Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien in currently unspecified roles, though it's presumed by many in the fanbase that Sadie will portray younger Taylor while Dylan will play Jake.
Sadie is currently 19 and Dylan is 30. While their age gap is closer to that of Taylor and John Mayer, fans are still convinced the couple will be playing Jake and Taylor.
Taylor is also said to have a role in the film, though it's unclear what role she will play.
The short film is set to debut on Nov. 12, the same day as the release for "Red (Taylor's Version)," at 7 p.m. EST. Fans will be able to watch it on YouTube at that time.