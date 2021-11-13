Jake Gyllenhaal Might Not Still Have Taylor Swift's Scarf

Longtime Swifties have waited a decade for the full, 10-minute version of the cult favorite song "All Too Well," and with the release of "Red (Taylor's Version)," Taylor Swift's fans can finally hear all of the lyrics that were originally cut from the massive breakup track.

While Taylor has said in the past that she never expected the song to gain such notoriety among her fanbase, listeners connected many of the lyrics in the track to her whirlwind romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.