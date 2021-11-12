Diving Into the Meaning of Taylor Swift's "State of Grace" After Her "Red" Album Re-Release

Although several of the songs describe her deep heartbreak in a relationship alluded to be with Jake, this first track describes exciting, hopeful new love.

"I'm walking fast through the traffic lights / Busy streets and busy lives / And all we know is touch and go / We are alone with our changing minds / We fall in love 'til it hurts or bleeds, or fades in time / And I never saw you coming / And I'll never be the same," Taylor sings.