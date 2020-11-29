Here Are Some Memes for the Most Dramatic Sagittarius in Your Life

When it comes to Sagittarius signs, they always think they're chill, earnest, and undramatic — when secretly, they feed off gossip and turmoil almost more than any other sun sign. Don't believe me? Just ask when the most dramatic divas were born.

Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt, Raven Symoné, Miley Cyrus, and even Jimi Hendrix were all born between Nov. 2 and Dec. 21. Plus, just think about their perfect matches — Aries, Leo, Gemini, Libra — all signs that live for excitement and honestly enable Sagittarius' need for dramatics.