These Memes Will Accurately Describe Your Crazy Friend During Libra Season

As summer comes to an end, and we transition into the fall, you may be feeling more ... well, feelings. Your emotions may be starting to run a little higher. You're questioning all of your decisions with a thorough eye. You are feeling the need to try to find harmony in your life. If you're also constantly questioning why you're life is lacking balance, don't fret, we're in Libra season. You know, the astrological sign whose symbol is a picture of a balanced scale.

Many of us throughout our lives are constantly trying to figure out how to keep that ideal balance between work and life, boyfriend and friends, school and parties, but you may start to be feeling some added pressure to get your life in order. Finding balance is not easy task, but Libra season definitely puts you on the right path. On Sept. 23, the sun will start to move out of Virgo and into Libra, spanning until Oct. 22.

It may be Libra season, but this transition affects every astrological sign; however, Libras will be feeling this period a lot more. If your Libra friend seems a little bit extra this month, don't be too hard on them. But get ready as this air sign may be more indecisive than usual. If someone seems a little more self-centered throughout this next month, don't worry, that too shall pass ... hopefully.

In honor of Libra season, and the month we are about to endure, we've pulled together some memes to represent how we're all feeling — or at least, our Libra friends can relate. Check out our top Libra season memes that you can send to your friends.

Libras seem to have invented the word indecisive. I mean, don't we all have that one Libra friend who will "eat anything," even though it was her turn to pick the restaurant...

When your Libra friend overreacts to her crush replying "k."

When you're trying to get your life in order, but Libra season turns your life into one big existential crisis.

When you realize that your life is a hot mess during Libra season, but you also have to be ready in 10 minutes to grab drinks with your friends.

When Libra season rolls around, your friend group-texts always end in a passive-aggressive reply.

When you look at your calendar and realize Libra season is upon us... Please let it be over soon.

When you ask your Libra friend if she wants to grab food, and suddenly you're sent three-page text messages on how her life is currently falling apart.

No one should take anything I say too seriously this month. I mean, it's already a given that I'm going to be petty AF, and my decision-making skills will be nonexistent.

