What Does the Ending of 'Squid Game' Mean? There's a Lot to Unpack

It's hard to say if Netflix executives knew what they were doing when they unleashed Squid Game on the world. But it became a success shortly after its release on the streaming platform, and now, fans want more. Some might be a little confused on what the ending of Squid Game means, however.

The series follows a few hundred desperate and in-debt people in Korea who are given the chance to win billions of won (millions of USD) in a series of deadly competitions based on children's games. Season 1 leaves off on a cliffhanger that seems to promise a change to the game and winner Gi-hun's resolve to change it himself now that he's a billionaire.

But what does that mean for the future of the show and potential second season? Let's break down how Squid Game ends and its overall meaning.