'Squid Game' Season 2 Is Almost Inevitable at This Point

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Squid Game.

If you haven't seen Squid Game on Netflix yet, then you have undoubtedly been urged to watch it ASAP by your friends, neighbors, co-workers, and ex-boyfriend's sister's uncle. It's a Korean drama about a survival game with participants who are desperate for the promised cash prize.

The only problem is that there can be only one winner and everyone else has to die for that winner to get to the end.