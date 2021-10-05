'Squid Game' Season 2 Is Almost Inevitable at This Point

'Squid Game' Season 2 Is Almost Inevitable at This PointBy Chrissy Bobic
Oct. 5 2021, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Squid Game.
If you haven't seen Squid Game on Netflix yet, then you have undoubtedly been urged to watch it ASAP by your friends, neighbors, co-workers, and ex-boyfriend's sister's uncle. It's a Korean drama about a survival game with participants who are desperate for the promised cash prize.
The only problem is that there can be only one winner and everyone else has to die for that winner to get to the end.
Now, fans want to know what the plot to Season 2 of Squid Game will be, should the series proceed with another installment. Season 1 ends in a way that seems to promise more to the story.
Whether you watched it with subtitles in your preferred language, listened to the actors' voices dubbed over, or a combination of both, if you've seen it then, chances are, you've caught the Squid Game bug.
How does Season 1 of 'Squid Game' end?
Toward the end of Season 1, many of the 456 players start to die off at an alarming rate. The games, which are based on children's playground games but with deadly twists, eliminate dozens of players at once.
By the end, only two players are left. They essentially fight to the death in the final game. And Player 456, Gi-hun, wins it all.
He leaves the game several billion won richer (the exact amount equals more than $38 million). But mentally, Gi-hun is destroyed. He feels guilt for making it out of the game alive after all of the other players died trying to get to the end themselves.
When he gets the chance to leave Korea, he changes his mind and stays in the country, presumably to find out more about the game. It's clear he wants to take it down, even though it seems like a huge undertaking for one guy.
The creator of 'Squid Game' has Season 2 plot ideas already.
Even though there hasn't been an official Season 2 renewal announcement from Netflix, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told The Times he has plans for what a second season would look like.
"While I was writing season one, I thought about the stories that could be in season two if I get to do one — one would be the story of the Frontman," Hwang said.
Season 2 could see more focus on the police outside of the game and maybe how the Frontman became one of the people in charge of the competition.
He added that he saw the story of the Korean police turning a blind eye to Gi-hun's claims about the game as a potential story in Squid Game's future.
"I see it on the global news that the police force can be very late on acting on things," he said. "There are more victims or a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in Season 2 I can talk about this more."
And Netflix's global TV head, Bela Bajaria, already spoke to Vulture about the future of the series. She revealed that Netflix was working to secure Squid Game's creator to write the second season, should it get the official green light.
As of right now, given the global success of the show, a second season is a must.
