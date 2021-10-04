Every Competition in 'Squid Game' Is Based on a Classic Children's Game

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Squid Game.

At first glance, the Netflix sensation Squid Game might seem like a harmless drama with creative competitions based on children's playground games. But in the show, the seemingly harmless games are deadly. And some viewers may need a little insight into what all the games are supposed to be.

So, what are all the children's games played in Squid Game? Read on to find out.