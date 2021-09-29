Here Are Shows You Can Watch if You're Still Obsessing Over 'Squid Game'

Yukiteru Amano is a shy loner who keeps a log of his daily life on his cell phone. At the whim of his imaginary friend, Deus Ex Machina, his daily log begins to accurately predict events that have yet to pass. It doesn't take long from there for Yukiteru to become part of a deadly game against players who can also see their futures.

Fortunately (or unfortunately), Yukiteru finds a protector in fellow player Yuno Gasai, whose crush on him is as obsessive as it is lethal!