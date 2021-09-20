10 Spooky Anime That Will Make You Love Being Scared

10 Spooky Anime That Will Make You Love Being ScaredBy Kori Williams
Sep. 20 2021, Published 6:27 p.m. ET
We all know that September is the unofficial start of spooky season, which means anime lovers need new things to watch. Whether it be something creepy, scary, unsettling, or some combination of all of these, we've got you covered. Here are 10 spooky anime for Halloween.
'Danganronpa'
This one started out as a video game series but has since developed into a manga, an anime, and more. In this series, you play a high school student who, along with other students, is being forced to murder fellow classmates by a bear named Monokuma. It's up to you and your friends to find the murderer among you.
Danganronpa overall has a dark, eerie feel to it that you might think is balanced by the fact that Monokuma looks like a stuffed toy made by some kind of evil genius. But that's not the case. He wants to see blood spilled and will do it himself if he has to.
You can watch this one on Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.
'Jujutsu Kaisen'
We all love curses, right? Especially those that live inside your body? Well then, we're in luck because Jujutsu Kaisen needs to be on this list. First of all, there are curses everywhere and they look pretty creepy, but the anime is all about a kid named Yuji Itadori. This pink-haired hero swallowed a cursed object, a finger belonging to a curse named Sukuna, in order to protect his friends. The story follows Yuji along in the aftermath.
Now, Yuji is Sukuna's host and they have been brought into the world of jujutsu sorcery. Yuji's got to find and swallow the rest of Sukuna's 20 fingers and fight tons of cursed spirits along the way before he is killed so that the being living inside him, aka the King of Curses, dies too.
This anime is full of cursed spirits, objects, and more. But Yuji, Gojo, and the rest of his friends are pretty funny. And there's a lot of talk about tall women with big butts if you're into that.
You can watch this one on HBO Max and Crunchyroll.
'Blue Exorcist'
This anime is all about a high schooler (isn't every anime about a high school kid?) named Rin Okumura. He's been raised alongside his twin brother Yukkio by their father who's an exorcist. His kids follow in his footsteps. Being in this line of work pretty much guarantees you're not too fond of demons or Satan, but that becomes pretty complicated when these boys find out they're the sons of the Devil himself.
The anime focuses on Rin, as he's the brother who first discovers he's half-demon. He struggles with his place in a world that hates half of who he is. But he has cool blue flame horns, so that's a plus.
There are tons of demons naturally, and even though this anime is pretty short, a lot happens in two seasons. Stick around and you might get to see Satan himself.
You can watch this one on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.
'Persona 5: The Animation'
Now, before anyone says anything, the Persona 5 anime has mixed reviews, to say the least. Anyone who's played the video game it's based on knows that the creators of the show really tried to stuff 100-plus hours of gameplay into one season. It's just not going to work without sacrificing a lot of what's made the game one of the most popular of the 2010s.
But the Persona 5 story is *chef's kiss.* It's about a protagonist named Ren in the anime (in the game, you can name him) who discovers he and his friends have the ability to enter a whole different world and force people to confess their crimes. Everything from the "Metaverse," the personas, and the demon-y looking bosses are meant to get you enthralled in the darkness that lurks within people's hearts.
You can find this one on Hulu and Crunchyroll.
'Attack on Titan'
Attack on Titan isn't necessarily a spooky anime, but it's definitely scary. It follows a guy named Eren Yeager who lives in a world where beings as large as skyscrapers called Titans are constantly on the attack. At the beginning of the series, it seems as if they only have one goal: to eat as many people as they possibly can. But as the anime goes on, more begins to be discovered about what they actually are.
If huge, seemingly unstoppable beings that eat humans weren't scary enough, the animation doesn't help at all. The way all the characters are drawn, but especially Titans, draws out the monster in them. They seem uncaring about anything but their own greed. This show will have you on the edge of your seat.
You can watch this one on Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.
One particular character in 'Hunter x Hunter.' (SPOILERS)
Warning: Hunter x Hunter spoilers ahead.
The anime Hunter x Hunter isn't too scary, unless small children fighting grown men for a living frightens you. But there is one aspect to the show that is pretty creepy. In this show, we follow a kid named Gon Freecss who is on a journey to find his father. Early in the series, he makes a friend named Killua Zoldyck. But much later on, you find out that Killua has a sister.
Killua's sister, Alluka, is possessed by a dark being named Nanika. They seem to coexist in Alluka's body peacefully unlike the relationship between Yuji and Sukuna. When Alluka asks for three things in a row and gets what she wants, Nanika comes out. Alluka only comes back when Nanika grants a wish for the person who helped Alluka. When the wish is granted, people die. When Alluka's requests are refused, people die.
You can watch this one on Hulu, Netflix, Funimation, HBO Max, and Crunchyroll.
'Ghost Stories'
Any list about spooky anime has to have something with ghosts in it. It's basically a law. In this anime, we follow Satsuki Miyanoshita. Alongside her brother and a couple of other kids, we find out that a building on their school's campus is haunted.
Plot twist: The haunting is kind of Miyanoshita's mom's fault. But also not really, since she was trying to seal away the spirits. But now that the landscape of the town is becoming more urban, these ghosts are escaping. Thanks to mom leaving a book behind, Miyanoshita and her friends figure out how to exorcise these beings for good with some help from a demon named Amanojaku who's trapped inside a cat named Kaya.
You can watch this one on Crunchyroll.
'The Promised Neverland'
This one is set in the not-so-distant future in 2045. By this time, a peace agreement called "The Promise" between humans and demons has been in place for 1,000 years. In this document, it's understood that humans and demons will stick to their own worlds for the most part. Demons won't bother humans in their world, but they need humans to feed. Otherwise, they become no different than monsters.
To avoid this and keep the peace, demons have human farms under the guise of orphanages. They "farm" humans to eat. In The Promised Neverland, we follow a young girl named Emma who lives in one of these homes. She lives a good life until one day, she and her friends venture too far and discover what her future could be. That's when they start plotting their escape.
You can watch this one on Hulu, Crunchyroll, HBO Max, Funimation, and Netflix.
'Another'
In 1972, a student named Misaki Yomiyama dies partway through the school year. But since they were so loved when they were alive, the class decides to go on with school as if Yomiyama were still there. At graduation, they even bring their desk to the ceremony, but to their surprise, Yomiyama appears in the graduation photo.
Years later, a new student named Kouichi Sakakibara is transferred into that same class. He can't help but notice the eerie feeling he gets from it and notices someone sitting alone in the back of the class who no one else seems to. It turns out this person says they're Misaki Yomiyama.
If you're interested, Another is based on a novel and has a live-action movie.
You can watch this one on Crunchyroll.
'High-Rise Invasion'
This Netflix original is about a high school girl named Yuri Honjō. She ends up finding herself in a world that's nothing like the one she knew growing up but it's not exactly clear how she got there. She just knows she was previously at school. Quickly, she finds out that her life is in danger. There are killers in creepy smiling masks.
These killers are out to kill Yuri and other, seemly random teenagers in the area with no remorse or reasoning. She's got to find a way to find her brother who is also trapped there and find any way out that they can.
You can watch this one on Netflix.