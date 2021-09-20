10 Spooky Anime That Will Make You Love Being Scared

This one started out as a video game series but has since developed into a manga, an anime, and more. In this series, you play a high school student who, along with other students, is being forced to murder fellow classmates by a bear named Monokuma. It's up to you and your friends to find the murderer among you.

Danganronpa overall has a dark, eerie feel to it that you might think is balanced by the fact that Monokuma looks like a stuffed toy made by some kind of evil genius. But that's not the case. He wants to see blood spilled and will do it himself if he has to.

You can watch this one on Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.