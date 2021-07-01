How Should Anime Fans Watch 'The Seven Deadly Sins'? Here Is the Chronological Order

How Should Anime Fans Watch 'The Seven Deadly Sins'? Here Is the Chronological OrderBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 1 2021, Published 2:48 p.m. ET
Some people prefer mainstream comedies and dramas while others prefer comic-book-related content. And anime shows and movies are some of the most popular right now. Most people believe that anime is only for kids, but with plotlines that span all genres, there’s a series for everyone. And The Seven Deadly Sins has become a fan-favorite.
After being created in October 2012, the series has been on a roll. With tons of seasons and even more episodes, it’s easy to fall off track with your watch schedule. Many may find themselves catching random episodes whenever they can. But, it’s not the best decision if you care to follow the storyline.
So, what order should fans watch The Seven Deadly Sins in? Read on to get the full scoop.
You should watch 'The Seven Deadly Sins' in chronological order.
If you’re new to the world of The Seven Deadly Sins, there’s a lot you need to know. For starters, the manga series is one of the biggest, with a wide range of seasons, movies, and specials.
So, if you think that you can watch a random episode or special, you’re sadly mistaken. Just like any other show, watching from the beginning allows you to keep up and follow the storyline without any questions.
So, if you’re ready to add The Seven Deadly Sins to your queue, this is the order you should follow, according to The Awesome One:
- The Seven Deadly Sins (TV Series)
- Nanatsu no Taizai OVA
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments
- The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Heroes’ Frolic
- The Seven Deadly Skins: Wrath of the Gods
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Judgement of Fury
What is 'The Seven Deadly Sins' about?
The Seven Deadly Sins is a true entry into the Shonen genre, per EpicDope. The storyline is all about a band of knights in the land of Brittanica that was disbanded years earlier after being framed for plotting a coup of the Kingdom of Liones — the Holy Knights who hid them before taking control in the rebellion.
After the rebellion, the Liones' third princess — Elizabeth Liones — finds the Seven Deadly Sins' leader, Meliodas. And of course, a battle ensues. As the Sins fight against the Ten Commandments led by his brother Zeldris, Meliodas is revealed to be the Demon King's cursed son, whose destiny is tied to Elizabeth's.
The Seven Deadly Sins is currently available to stream on Netflix.