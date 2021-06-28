The 'Seven Deadly Sins' Anime Is Pretty Much Over (SPOILERS)By Kori Williams
Season 5 of the Netflix anime The Seven Deadly Sins premiered on June 28, 2021, and even though the jokes and memes about the previous season's animation could last us a lifetime, the storyline has gotten way more complex since it all began and fans can't wait to see what happens between Meliodas and Elizabeth.
Now that so much has happened in The Seven Deadly Sins, it seems like we are that much closer to a conclusion to the whole thing. This could very well be the final season of it all. A sixth season of the anime may not happen without there being some kind of filler or spin-off from the original manga.
Will there be a sixth season of 'The Seven Deadly Sins'?
There won't be a sixth season of the Seven Deadly Sins anime, but there will be a movie. It's said to take place directly after the events of Season 5, but because the last chapters of the manga were used to create this season, the movie will have its own original story.
The movie is called The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light, and as of now it has no release date in America, but it will be released on July 2, 2021, in Japan. According to the trailer, the Seven Deadly Sins have finally regained the peace they wanted in the world now that the Holy War is over, but not everyone seems to have wanted it to end.
The second-generation Fairy King Dahlia and the Giant Master Craftsman Dubs are now leading their own army to get revenge on the Seven Deadly Sins. They believe the Sins "ruined" the Holy War, but Meliodas, alongside the Sins and his brother Zeldris, will fight to defend their lives.
Is 'The Seven Deadly Sins' over?
Technically, Season 5 of The Seven Deadly Sins is the end of the manga. So yes, it's over, but because of the upcoming movie Cursed by Light, the series won't be over until that movie comes out. But even then, it doesn't have to be completely over as long as additions keep being made.
Curse of Light isn't the first Seven Deadly Sins movie to be made. Back in 2018, The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky was released, and just like its successor, it's also not canon with the anime. But that didn't stop fans from enjoying it. The movie still had a lot of the charm and fight scenes that people have come to enjoy from the anime.
Even though the anime adaptations are almost over, the animation for Season 5 of The Seven Deadly Sins does look to be better than what came out of Season 4. It looks like Studio Deen was tasked to animate it instead of A-1 Pictures, who animated the previous season. But it's said that Studio Deen outsourced the animation to Marvy Jack. Some fans may notice not only the change in quality but also the upgrade in detail.