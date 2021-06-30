Wait, Doesn't Escanor Die in 'The Seven Deadly Sins'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Seven Deadly Sins.

Escanor is the Lion Sin of Pride in The Seven Deadly Sins and is the last Sin to make an appearance in the anime. With his powerful ability called Sunshine, he gets more powerful the closer it gets to noon, but that also means he's the weakest at midnight. In the series, it's no secret that he inherited this ability, but how he did is a secret until almost the very end of the series.