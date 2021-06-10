As 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Goes on Hiatus, Fans Send Their Support to Its Creator

Even though it currently only has one season out, the anime Jujutsu Kaisen has already become a big hit. The story of a kid named Yuji Itadori joining a secret society of jujutsu sorcerers after essentially letting a demon live inside him has gained fans all over. And as the storyline progresses, who knows how many new people could discover the series?

Now, the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is complete, but it's unclear when we'll be getting Season 2. Some people believe that the show is canceled. But as of right now, it looks like fans will have to wait before they get more content. It's not being canceled, but there will be a delay in production. Here are all of the details.

An image of a handwritten note by Gege Akutami , Jujutsu Kaisen's creator wasn't translated by Shōnen Jump, but other people on Twitter have shared that the note says that he will be taking a break for one month. He's not feeling well, but he wants to get the series done ASAP. Although he's not feeling well, it's apparently nothing too serious, and his mental health is fine. He also apologized for the delay.

No, Jujutsu Kaisen isn't canceled, but it is going on hiatus. Shōnen Jump, the magazine that publishes the series' weekly manga, confirmed the news on Twitter . Translated into English, the tweet says, "Jujutsu Kaisen will be suspended for a while due to the poor physical condition of Mr. Akutami. We would appreciate it if you could also see the handwritten comments from Professor Akutami."

Gege Akutami hasn't confirmed exactly what's wrong.

According to Polygon, the Shōnen Jump tweet said in part, "We wish Gege Akutami a restful time off and look forward to the next chapter," but fans may have expected this news. The latest additions to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga before this were left unfinished without notice.

As of now, Akutami hasn't announced what exactly is going on with his health, but another translation of his note in a series of tweets says it's nothing too serious. He was reportedly asked to take the break by Shōnen Jump's editorial department.

"I have been asked by the editorial department to take a break from the series, but I don’t want to slow down the weekly serialization of Jujutsu Kaisen since I’d like to draw the end of the series as soon as possible, and just put a hold on my answer," said the first of three tweets.

The suspension period should be about one month.



Even if I say I’m sick, it’s not any serious illness. My mental health is completely fine, so do not worry about it. I’m really sorry I’ll have to keep you waiting. Once I come back, I’ll do my best with the serialization." — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) June 9, 2021