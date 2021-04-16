Does Eren Die in 'Attack on Titan'? [SPOILERS]

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Attack on Titan.

The series Attack on Titan has taken fans on all kinds of emotional rollercoasters. We follow Eren Yeager through an incredible yet depressing journey where it seems like everything we find out is more upsetting as the chapters go on.

And, of course, it starts with Eren losing both his parents in a world where Titan attacks are a common occurrence. And we can't forget that he loses a number of people he cares about throughout the story.