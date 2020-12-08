Here's the Reason [SPOILER] Was Killed off of 'Attack on Titan'

The Attack on Titan series is one of the most popular manga and anime series, and with its upcoming fourth season, the spoilers from the manga are coming out to play. As many manga fans know, Gabi kills Sasha in the manga series, and the anime viewers now want to know why she did it. There are plenty of reasons that Gabi kills Sasha , but regardless of what the reasons are, we are not happy about it.

Sasha has become one of the most beloved Attack on Titan characters in the anime through her love of potatoes and comic relief, so killing her off is a major disappointment and shock for Attack on Titan fans. Manga fans were so angered by Sasha’s untimely death that they actually grew to hate Gabi Braun with a passion, calling for Gabi to be killed in retribution.

This was an ambush of self-defense and retribution, and although Sasha dedicated herself to being a warrior, it’s clear she still could not be the cold-blooded killer she claimed to be. Because of this and Gabi’s blind faith in her upbringing, Sasha was killed at the hands of Gabi.

Gabi lives in and fights for Marley, a nation which was ambushed by the Paridisians and the Survey Corps, which included Sasha. While Gabi was on the defense in this case, the Eldians of Marley have oppressed and discriminated against Paradis throughout the entire series.

Both Gabi and Sasha are warriors , so it makes sense that if one of them were to die, it would be in battle. Gabi grew up as an Eldian, and believed that only “true Eldians” were worthy, as opposed to the Eldians who mingled with the citizens of Paradis. Gabi was raised to believe that Pariadisians are evil, and that the Eldians who work and live with them are just as bad. While Gabi’s beliefs are an example of growing up under severe indoctrination, it’s hard to be empathetic.

Fans are not happy that Gabi killed Sasha.

Looking ahead to the fourth season of Attack on Titan, fans of the anime series are not happy they’ll have to continue without Sasha. Some have even vowed to stop watching Attack on Titan altogether.

Some manga fans are so mad about Gabi killing Sasha that one of them made a Tumblr blog called, Gabi Braun Must Die. The creator of the blog says it is “dedicated to anything anti-Gabi, the worst character to ever plague fiction.” Apparently, Gabi’s blind fanaticism is a bit of a turn-off, so some fans are not too excited to see her continue on in the upcoming Attack on Titan season.

However, one Reddit user tried to be a bit more empathetic, and at the end of his defense of Gabi, even states, “I honestly didn't even like Gabi when I started writing this, but I can see how great she is. Gabi is courageous, smart, and tenacious. Previously I have stated that I didn't like any of the female characters, but I take that back. Gabi is officially my favorite female character …”

