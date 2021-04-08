The 'Attack on Titan' Manga Is Officially Done — Here Are the Best Memes About the Ending

The 'Attack on Titan' Manga Is Officially Done — Here Are the Best Memes About the EndingBy Kori Williams
Apr. 8 2021, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
For fans of Attack on Titan, it may be a time full of mixed feelings. The manga is completely finished and the final chapter was leaked in April 2021. People who have kept up with the series have followed Eren (and his friends) as he discovers what the Titans actually are, what they want, and how to best use them.
But there is still some hope. The manga is over but the Attack on Titan anime still has to give us part two of the last season. The first part is currently available to stream on Funimation and Hulu, but the second part is most likely coming either late in 2021 or early the following year. Now that the manga is over, not everyone is happy about the ending.
Twitter has some great memes about the 'Attack on Titan' ending.
In expected Twitter fashion, as soon as the final Attack on Titan chapter leaked, there were some great memes. Reactions to the ending have really run the gamut. Some think it was rushed, some say it's not what they expected, and some think it's just plain bad. It's even getting compared to Game of Thrones — and fans weren't happy with that ending either.
However you feel about the ending of Attack on Titan, who knew you could make so many great memes out of content all about death, destruction, and accidentally discovering you're the thing you've feared all your life? Some creative souls have done just that. Here are the best memes about the Attack on Titan ending. (Spoiler alert, obviously!)
When the ending is just... not it.
Attack on Titan in a nutshell #aot139spoilers— ً (@mikanniejpgs) April 8, 2021
beginning ending pic.twitter.com/rz58FRzm3n
When you realize Eren never got what he really wanted.
My friends described the Attack on Titan ending to me and this is what I got from it. pic.twitter.com/DXqHovgAwv— Max (@TheMaxVader) April 8, 2021
When you've watched the whole series just for it to end like this.
When you try to describe the ending to friends who don't watch anime.
April 8, 2021
When you only watch 'AoT' after Eren's glow up.
The ending of #AttackOnTitan summed up in meme format pic.twitter.com/vTCcyKITwA— CyberNed2088 #Redtails2021 (@AliveNed88) April 1, 2021
When the fight between Mikasa and Annie lives on.
AoT is ending soon and to this day, I’m still wondering who won this fight pic.twitter.com/f3VrnPlnJT— Attack on Titan (@AoTJewels) April 6, 2021
When you have to face facts: Nothing about this anime is happy.
“attack on titan will have a happy ending” pic.twitter.com/DUw12J7DC0— no nati just pain (@dialectuz) April 7, 2021
When you never thought AoT would be the manga with the bad ending.
Hard to believe we live in a society where School Days had a more satisfying ending than Attack on Titan pic.twitter.com/Jchkof9qrQ— Dastanovich @ Yakuza 5 & Crash 4 (@Dastanovich_) April 7, 2021
When the ending was too predictable.
Attack on titan ending was...obvious? I don't know how I feel about it right now maybe 8/10? pic.twitter.com/loXHTw4s6C— Knowledge is a Burden (@Swagbito501st) April 8, 2021
When you're not ready for your fave anime to end.
i refuse to believe that attack on titan is ending #aot139spoilers pic.twitter.com/iFbQXgwz79— mai ♥︎彡 (@keijimai) April 8, 2021
When the ending could just be an extended April Fool's joke.
The final chapter of attack on titan will be out on april 9 and you think it's gonna have a happy ending but then, you realize it's april fools...— imcyona (@koriiayee) April 1, 2021
(ಥ﹏ಥ)#AprilFoolsDay #AttackOnTitan139 pic.twitter.com/tSfN1SXEJr
When the 'AoT' anime and manga end around the same time.
When all your favorites end around the same time.
When Eren becomes your favorite bird boy.
I LOVE THESE BIRDREN MEMES OMG #aot139spoilers #aot #birdren #erebird #ErenJaeger #erenyeager #EREN #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/6c0lNatmn9— Seiji // I am unsatisfied and traumatized for life (@TrolollG) April 7, 2021
When the ending reminds you too much of 'Game of Thrones.'
Thanks for ruining a 10 year old manga with a Game of Thrones ending!!! #ThankYouIsayama— Zook (@zookgotmypp) April 6, 2021
When Zeke isn't exactly wrong.
Yes! #zekeyeager #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/Gttp0XCgg9— Anime Memes and Moments (@AnimeAntiq) April 6, 2021
When the bird memes are the worst thing on the internet.
Me every time I see bird meme pic.twitter.com/LU45Mz9ZoY— Attack on Titan brainrot (@mikasaygr) April 7, 2021
When you should just write a better ending if you want one so bad.
Oh AOT's climax and ending were trash? garbage?— Kira of the Kurta Clan (@KurtaKira) April 8, 2021
Ok, you write it then.
Write the climax and finalie of Attack on Titan.
I'm waiting. pic.twitter.com/nYiBYUTD89
When it's a relief at least that the ending wasn't this.
If this the ending of AOT i would say this is the bad ending and trash #AttackOnTitan #aot #attackontitanseason4 pic.twitter.com/g0jowZdXxU— makan air goreng (@humairafende1) November 10, 2020