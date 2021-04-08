The 'Attack on Titan' Manga Is Officially Done — Here Are the Best Memes About the Ending

For fans of Attack on Titan , it may be a time full of mixed feelings. The manga is completely finished and the final chapter was leaked in April 2021. People who have kept up with the series have followed Eren (and his friends) as he discovers what the Titans actually are, what they want, and how to best use them.

But there is still some hope. The manga is over but the Attack on Titan anime still has to give us part two of the last season. The first part is currently available to stream on Funimation and Hulu, but the second part is most likely coming either late in 2021 or early the following year. Now that the manga is over, not everyone is happy about the ending.