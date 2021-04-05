What Is "Filler" in Anime?

However, those who don't read mangas, or who watched the anime before reading the book version will likely miss these differences.

So many fans love it when their favorite manga finally gets the anime adaptation they've been waiting for. When viewers finally watch the adaptations, they might spot a few differences that make the anime stand out as different from its written form, and that is basically what "filler" is.

Even though filler isn't exclusive to anime, and isn't liked by everyone, it is a big part of the creation process. So, what does filler actually mean? Plus, is filler always bad, or is it possible for filler to do an anime some good? While it's not universally loved, filler does have a place in anime creation that can bring on a lot of good things.

What does "filler" mean in anime?

Filler can mean one of two things. First, filler can be the inclusion of storylines that don't advance the plot, and second, it can be the addition of elements that aren't present in the source material (in this case, the manga). A good example of this would be an episode of My Hero Academia. Fans of the series know it's about class 1-A at UA High School, specifically centered around Izuku Midoriya and his quest to become the number one hero. At the beginning of Season 3, the class is spending a summer vacation day at the school's pool.

Source: Netlfix

Midoriya and Bakugo have their famous one-sided anime rivalry going on, which leads to them having a swimming contest at the pool. It's a fun, light-hearted episode, but it doesn't do anything to advance the plot. It's never brought up again and doesn't occur in the manga by Kōhei Horikoshi. However, the episode does provide viewers with answers about where Tokoyami's bird body might end, so not all filler in anime is useless or bad.

