'Black Clover' Isn't Canceled, It's Just Taking a Break

Unfortunately for Black Clover fans, the anime ended its run with 170 episodes in March 2021. There's been no announcement for a next episode, even though the creator of the series, Yūki Tabata, is still writing the manga it's based on. A lot of people are looking at this as the series having been canceled, or think that something might have happened behind the scenes to make the show end so abruptly.

Besides, Black Clover has only had four seasons and there's still so much of the story yet to be explored. The Spade Kingdom arc, for example, could have its own anime spinoff.

So what happened to Black Clover? Was it canceled, are they making room for the upcoming movie, or is there a more complicated explanation?