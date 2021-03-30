Why Doesn't Asta From 'Black Clover' Have Any Magical Powers? [SPOILERS]

Anyone who's been watching the anime Black Clover knows that being able to use magic is basically built into the existence of life in the Clover Kingdom. The series follows two boys named Asta and Yuno who were both orphaned at the doorstep of a church in Hage Village, where they would grow up.

From a young age, Yuno had a natural talent for magic, so it was always assumed that he'd be successful, regardless of what he decided to do. But the same can't be said for Asta.