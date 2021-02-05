Logo
Naruto
Source: Netflix

Here Are the Birthdays of All Your Favorite 'Naruto' Characters

By

Feb. 4 2021, Published 7:49 p.m. ET

Arguably the most popular anime around, Naruto has fans all over the world who love the characters and follow every storyline as closely as possible. The series, created by Masashi Kishimoto, has spanned decades and that means there are tons of characters to fall in love with and obsess over. 

Because there are so many characters, there are so many birthdays, so it's easy to get confused. Here's a list of birthdays for the anime.

January birthdays

  • Maito Gai - 1
  • Tatami Iwashi - 2
  • Danzō Shimura - 6
  • Hyūga Hiashi - 8
  • Haku - 9
  • Gaara - 19
  • Aburame Shino - 23
  • Yamanaka Inoichi - 24
  • Minato Namikaze - 25

February birthdays

  • Hiruzen Sarutobi - 8 
  • Uchiha Obito - 10
  • Shigure - 11
  • Tayuya - 15
  • Yoshino Nara - 25
  • Kabuto Yakushi - 29
Shigure
Source: Netflix

March birthdays

  • Katasuke Tōno - 4
  • Ebisu - 8
  • Tenten - 9
  • Taiseki - 10
  • Kisame Hoshigaki - 18
  • Morino Ibiki - 20
  • Hanabi Hyūga - 27
  • Sakura Haruno - 28
April birthdays

  • Sinobi Gashir - 2
  • Tonbo Tobitake - 4
  • Tazuna - 5
  • Waraji - 6
  • Hana Inuzuka - 13
  • Chōza Akimichi - 22
  • Gatō - 30

May birthdays

  • Chōji Akimichi - 1
  • Tsunami - 4
  • Midare - 7
  • Homura Mitokado - 8
  • Kankurō - 15
  • Iruka Umino - 26
  • Baiu - 30
Tsunami
Source: Netlfix

June birthdays

  • Mikoto Uchiha - 1
  • The Demon Brothers Gōzu and Meizu - 6
  • Itachi Uchiha - 9
  • Kurenai Yūhi - 11
  • Dosu Kinuta - 12
  • Kimimaro - 15
  • Mahiru - 18
  • Ukon and Sakon - 20
  • Jirōbō - 26
July birthdays

  • Neji Hyūga - 3
  • Baki - 4
  • Kakkō - 5
  • Kin Tsuchi - 6
  • Kiba Inuzuka and Akamaru - 7
  • Kushina Uzumaki - 10
  • Shikaku Nara - 15
  • Genma Shiranui - 17
  • Kotetsu Hagane - 21
  • Sasuke Uchiha -23
  • Gen'yūmaru - 27

August birthdays

  • Tsunade - 2
  • Nawaki - 9
  • Tsume Inuzuka - 12
  • Zabuza Momochi - 15
  • Fugaku Uchiha - 16
  • Kaiza - 21
  • Temari - 23
  • Raidō Namiashi - 28
Young Kushina Uzumaki
Source: Netflix

September birthdays

  • Koharu Utatane - 1
  • Aoba Yamashiro - 3
  • Shibi Aburame - 7
  • Zaku Abumi - 14
  • Kakashi Hatake - 15
  • Shikamaru Nara - 22
  • Ino Yamanaka - 23
October birthdays

  • Naruto Uzumaki - 10
  • Asuma Sarutobi - 18
  • Suzume - 19
  • Mizuki - 21
  • Anko Mitarashi - 24
  • Orochimaru - 27

November birthdays

  • Hayate Gekkō - 2
  • Yūgao Uzuki - 3
  • Jiraiya - 11
  • Rin Nohara and Mubi - 15
  • Kagari - 16
  • Shizune -18
  • Kamizuki Izumo - 25
  • Rock Lee - 27
  • Tsurugi Misumi - 30
Jiraiya and Naruto
Source: Netflix

December birthdays

  • Zōri - December 1
  • Dan Katō - 4
  • Kidōmaru - 16
  • Oboro - 20
  • Madam Shijimi - 24
  • Inari - 25
  • Hinata Hyūga - 27
  • Konohamaru Sarutobi - 30

Naruto probably has as many characters as episodes, but this list can help you keep track of all your faves. Maybe make some fan art in honor of each one's birthday or theme your own celebration with a possible birthday twin. 

Stream Naruto now on Netflix.

