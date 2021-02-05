Here Are the Birthdays of All Your Favorite 'Naruto' Characters

Arguably the most popular anime around, Naruto has fans all over the world who love the characters and follow every storyline as closely as possible. The series, created by Masashi Kishimoto, has spanned decades and that means there are tons of characters to fall in love with and obsess over.

Because there are so many characters, there are so many birthdays, so it's easy to get confused. Here's a list of birthdays for the anime.