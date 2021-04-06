What Does "Kin" Mean on TikTok? It Has an Anime Twist

Not a day goes by that TikTok doesn’t set off a new trend for creators to get into. And while the app comes in major clutch for challenges, life advice, pet games, and more, it has become an unofficial hub in the social media community.

That said, the latest trend that has TikTokers' attention surrounds one word: kin . While many of us use the word when talking about relatives, TikTok has out its own twist on the term. In fact, the word is being heavily used in the anime world. So, what exactly does kin mean on TikTok? Here’s everything that we know.

The word kin on TikTok is used to show admiration and pay homage to characters in anime.

Sometimes certain trends on TikTok are as clear as day. Other times, trying to figure things out without context can leave you guessing. And when it comes to the word kin and it being related to anime, it definitely falls under the latter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

That said, kin is a word used to show love and admiration to characters in the TikTok world, according to Height Zone. So, the best way to think of kin is as the word like. If you’re a fan of a specific anime character, you would say that you kin them.

Article continues below advertisement

And when it comes to TikTok videos, creators are using the word to refer to various characters that they are fond of. The site reports that when people create videos with their kins, they often fantasize about what would happen in different scenarios.

Article continues below advertisement