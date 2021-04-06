What Does "Kin" Mean on TikTok? It Has an Anime Twist

What Does "Kin" Mean on TikTok? It Has an Anime TwistBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 6 2021, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Not a day goes by that TikTok doesn’t set off a new trend for creators to get into. And while the app comes in major clutch for challenges, life advice, pet games, and more, it has become an unofficial hub in the social media community.
That said, the latest trend that has TikTokers' attention surrounds one word: kin. While many of us use the word when talking about relatives, TikTok has out its own twist on the term. In fact, the word is being heavily used in the anime world. So, what exactly does kin mean on TikTok? Here’s everything that we know.
The word kin on TikTok is used to show admiration and pay homage to characters in anime.
Sometimes certain trends on TikTok are as clear as day. Other times, trying to figure things out without context can leave you guessing. And when it comes to the word kin and it being related to anime, it definitely falls under the latter.
That said, kin is a word used to show love and admiration to characters in the TikTok world, according to Height Zone.
So, the best way to think of kin is as the word like. If you’re a fan of a specific anime character, you would say that you kin them.
And when it comes to TikTok videos, creators are using the word to refer to various characters that they are fond of. The site reports that when people create videos with their kins, they often fantasize about what would happen in different scenarios.
Some anime lovers have made videos of their kins dancing with them or simply engaging in dialogue about having kins and loving anime. While others have created other imaginative fantasies about them and have incorporated popular songs into their videos. In other words, the possibilities are truly endless.
The kin trend is on track to become one of TikTok’s most memorable trends.
There’s no denying that there is a huge anime fan base on the social platform. Whether you’re browsing through anime videos or are simply checking out the For You page, you’re bound to have a few anime videos pop up.
That said, the kin trend has become a hot topic among anime lovers. And with the hashtag #kin already bringing in 223.4 million views and counting, this viral sensation can make history if it keeps up momentum.
Not to mention, TikToker tanuki.paws has already garnered 427,000 views on her kin video alone. In the TikTok video, she incorporates Bakugou of My Hero Academia as they dance around with each other.
TikToker adamhhatepage has also brought in 114,000 views on his kin video. The user highlights the anime character Bokuto of Haikyuu!! and tells viewers to stick around to watch different stills of him in the video.
With the kin trend continuing to gain traction on the app, it goes to show that TikTok offers something for everyone. So, if you’re a fan of anime and want to share your kin with the world, feel free to jump on the bandwagon.