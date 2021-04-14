Who Is the Beast Titan on 'Attack on Titan'? [SPOILERS]

Zeke isn't the first Beast Titan. Being a Titan is something that is passed down from one generation to the next, but how that happens is a little confusing. The soul of the first Titan, named Ymir Fritz, was split into nine parts after she died and these different parts made up the nine different kinds of Titans that her descendants would be able to transform into. In addition to the Beast Titan, there were the Founding, Attack, Colossus, Female, Armored, Jaw, Cart, and War Hammer forms.

Technically, the first Beast Titan would be the person who inherited the ability after the death of Ymir, but now, no one can naturally turn into a Titan at all. At the end of the manga, Eren dies and all Titans turned back into their human forms.

On top of that, the source of the Titan power, called "the source of all living matter" or the "shinny centipede," vanished at the same time. This basically means that the Titan race no longer exists, but they are still discriminated against.