Why Does Gojo Wear a Blindfold on 'Jujutsu Kaisen'?

Because Gojo's eyes work so well, he doesn't need them to see in the traditional sense. In the interview with Comic Book, Gege Akutami said that his eyes are so powerful, he can basically use them while they're covered. His powers are so strong that he pretty much uses them to see for him.

"He can even see like high-resolution thermography when wearing a blindfold," he continued. "He can even recognize things that don't have cursed energy, such as buildings, through the residue and the flow of the cursed energy."

Gojo only takes off the blindfold when he wants to use Domain Expansion. This is a jujutsu technique that can trap someone inside the wielder's Innate Domain. In this space, their attacks can't be avoided, pretty much assuring they win whatever fight.

Gojo is so powerful that he can use this attack multiple times a day when a typical sorcerer can only use it once a day.