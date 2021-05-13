'Castlevania' Is Ending but the Universe Could Live on in a Spinoff

The animated Netflix series Castlevania is based on the Japanese video game of the same name — and if you're into vampires, demons, and witchcraft, this is the show for you. Castlevania follows Count Dracula after his wife is falsely accused of witchcraft and is burned at the stake. Afterward, Count Dracula summons an army of demons to exact his revenge.

Full of despair from his wife's wrongful death, Dracula declares that the people in the land of Wallachia will pay with their lives. Castlevania has been streaming for four seasons and fans are looking forward to a fifth. But will they get it? It looks like there's good and bad news.

'Castlevania' isn't coming back for Season 5.

According to Deadline, Castlevania will be ending with its fourth season. And since that season premiered on Netflix on May 13, 2021, fans won't be seeing more of the anime. Unfortunately, this isn't too much of a surprise since Netflix is known to cancel some of its biggest shows after their third or fourth season airs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

To make matters worse, Castlevania writer Warren Ellis, has also been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 60 people who banded together to create the website So Many of Us, where they have released a statement about their side of the situation. "We are a group of over 60 women and non-binary individuals whose utmost concern is the safety and protection of others like us," the website reads. It continues to say that they want to get rid of the systems that allow people to abuse power.

Article continues below advertisement

"Warren Ellis, a New York Times best-selling author, comics writer, public speaker, screenwriter, and producer, has devised and continues to follow a pattern of emotionally abusive behavior documented across more than two decades," the website states. It goes on to explain that Warren has been using his "celebrity status and vast public platform as catalyst and shield to manipulate and groom targets under false pretenses, and to coerce private pornography and sexual exchanges."

In an interview with The Guardian, Warren didn't deny the accusations, but in a now-deleted statement on Twitter, he said, "I have always tried to support women in their lives and careers, but I have hurt many people that I had no intention of hurting. I apologise."

Article continues below advertisement