Will the Netflix Superhero Series, 'Jupiter's Legacy,' Return for Season 2?By Shannon Raphael
May. 11 2021, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
The Netflix original Jupiter's Legacy may be billed as a superhero drama, but it features storylines that go far beyond the battle between good versus evil.
Based on Mark Millar's Image Comics series of the same name, Jupiter's Legacy centers around two generations of superheroes, who are led by Sheldon Sampson aka "The Utopian" (Josh Duhamel).
In 1929, The Utopian, his wife, Grace Kennedy-Sampson/"Lady Liberty" (Leslie Bibb), and his brother, Walter Sampson/"Brainwave" (Ben Daniels), formed The Union. They agreed never to kill anyone or to get involved in politics.
After a century of keeping people safe, The Utopian's legacy as a moral and fair figure is threatened when his son, Brandon Sampson/The Paragon (Andrew Horton) uses alternative methods to protect the public.
The series features flashback scenes from the '20s and the '30s, when The Utopian and his team are in their prime, and moments in the present, when the members of the next generation is coming into their own.
The dual timelines come together in the eighth and final episode, which leads to one jaw-dropping cliffhanger. The Volume 1 conclusion has many viewers hoping that Jupiter's Legacy will return for a second season.
Has 'Jupiter's Legacy' been renewed for Season 2?
The streaming giant has yet to confirm whether or not there will be more episodes of the superhero series. There are a few compelling reasons why fans are optimistic that a renewal is inevitable.
When the drama debuted on May 7, it quickly appeared on Netflix's Top 10 list in the United States. Its presence in the top spot on the list is a positive sign for a second season order.
Plus, Jupiter's Legacy represents a shift for Netflix into more superhero content and comic book adaptations. While Disney acquired the Marvel works in 2009, which stream on Disney+, Netflix now has the Millarworld collection.
In 2017, Netflix acquired Mark Millar's publishing house of comics. The deal indicated that the streaming service would be focusing more on that type of content in the future.
Jupiter's Legacy is the first Netflix series to be adapted from the Millarworld collection. This could be indicative of the long-term expectations for the show to continue, and for it to ultimately bring viewers to other Millarworld content in the future.
Since the show was adapted from an existing comic book series, there is also plenty of material for it to continue.
The first volume also ended in a suspenseful manner, meaning that there's a natural jumping off point for a second season.
How did Volume 1 of 'Jupiter's Legacy' end? SPOILERS.
While most of the family drama throughout Jupiter's Legacy was between The Utopian and his son, The Paragon, the Volume 1 ending revealed that Walter/Brainwave had been sabotaging his brother all along.
He had grown frustrated with his The Utopian's high moral standards for The Union, and Brainwave became convinced that he would do a better job as a leader.
Though George Hutchence/"Skyfox" (Matt Lanter) was made out to be the villain, and he was blamed for Blackstone's prison break, it was actually all Brainwave's doing.
The eighth episode, "How It All Ends" also revealed that Brainwave used his powers of mind manipulation to push the narrative that Skyfox was The Union's common enemy.
The only person who discovered the nefarious plan was Brainwave's own daughter, Raikou Sampson (Anna Akana). She used her telepathic abilities to figure out that her dad was behind the plot to bring Blackstone back, but Brainwave slit her throat before she could tell anyone about it.
Unfortunately, The Utopian isn't made aware of his brother's villainous ways by the end of Volume 1. In the last scene of the season, Brainwave placed his hand on his brother's shoulder. The Utopian responded by holding on to it.
Volume 1 of Jupiter's Legacy is available to stream on Netflix now.