Will the Netflix Superhero Series, 'Jupiter's Legacy,' Return for Season 2?

The Netflix original Jupiter's Legacy may be billed as a superhero drama, but it features storylines that go far beyond the battle between good versus evil. Based on Mark Millar's Image Comics series of the same name, Jupiter's Legacy centers around two generations of superheroes, who are led by Sheldon Sampson aka "The Utopian" (Josh Duhamel).

Article continues below advertisement

In 1929, The Utopian, his wife, Grace Kennedy-Sampson/"Lady Liberty" (Leslie Bibb), and his brother, Walter Sampson/"Brainwave" (Ben Daniels), formed The Union. They agreed never to kill anyone or to get involved in politics. After a century of keeping people safe, The Utopian's legacy as a moral and fair figure is threatened when his son, Brandon Sampson/The Paragon (Andrew Horton) uses alternative methods to protect the public.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

The series features flashback scenes from the '20s and the '30s, when The Utopian and his team are in their prime, and moments in the present, when the members of the next generation is coming into their own. The dual timelines come together in the eighth and final episode, which leads to one jaw-dropping cliffhanger. The Volume 1 conclusion has many viewers hoping that Jupiter's Legacy will return for a second season.

Has 'Jupiter's Legacy' been renewed for Season 2? The streaming giant has yet to confirm whether or not there will be more episodes of the superhero series. There are a few compelling reasons why fans are optimistic that a renewal is inevitable. When the drama debuted on May 7, it quickly appeared on Netflix's Top 10 list in the United States. Its presence in the top spot on the list is a positive sign for a second season order. Article continues below advertisement Plus, Jupiter's Legacy represents a shift for Netflix into more superhero content and comic book adaptations. While Disney acquired the Marvel works in 2009, which stream on Disney+, Netflix now has the Millarworld collection. In 2017, Netflix acquired Mark Millar's publishing house of comics. The deal indicated that the streaming service would be focusing more on that type of content in the future. Source: Netflix Article continues below advertisement Jupiter's Legacy is the first Netflix series to be adapted from the Millarworld collection. This could be indicative of the long-term expectations for the show to continue, and for it to ultimately bring viewers to other Millarworld content in the future. Since the show was adapted from an existing comic book series, there is also plenty of material for it to continue. The first volume also ended in a suspenseful manner, meaning that there's a natural jumping off point for a second season.