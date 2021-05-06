Is 'Jupiter's Legacy' Related to 'Jupiter Ascending' and Should We Expect More Bees?

Streaming giant Netflix has been creating more original shows than ever this year, and the latest is superhero-themed comic adaptation Jupiter's Legacy . However, due to the somewhat misleading title of the show, people have started to wonder if Jupiter's Legacy is related to the 2015 space opera film Jupiter Ascending .

Jupiter Ascending was written and directed by the Wachowskis and starred Channing Tatum , Mila Kunis , Eddie Redmayne, and more. Despite the substantial star power, the film was a critical failure. So, is Jupiter's Legacy related to Jupiter Ascending? Here's what we know.

The film Jupiter Ascending was panned by most audiences and famous for being turned into Internet memes (the line, "I love dogs. I've always loved dogs," lives in film infamy), but the similarity between the two titles has created a stir.

While both projects have "Jupiter" in the title, they're vastly different projects and not connected at all. Jupiter Ascending was intended to be the kickstart for a new space opera, but due to its exaggerated dialogue and Eddie Redmayne's over-the-top performance, the film did not succeed. Jupiter's Legacy is an adaptation of a comic book and focused on a teen audience.

On the other hand, 2015's Jupiter's Ascending was a sci-fi epic meant to be the next original space franchise. The film starred Mila Kunis as Jupiter Jones, a seemingly ordinary girl who has no idea she is secretly intergalactic royalty. Channing Tatum stars as protective human-dog hybrid Caine Wise, and Sean Bean as bee-human hybrid Stinger Apini.

Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy is based on a comic book series written by Mark Millar and published by Image Comics. Image Comics is responsible for other superhero-related content such as Kick-Ass, fantasy series Saga, and prep school thriller Morning Glories. The show focuses on the world's superheroes from the 1930s and their children in the present.

When will 'Jupiter's Legacy' be on Netflix, and who is in the show?

Jupiter's Legacy stars Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian, who leads superhero team The Union. Leslie Bibb plays his wife, Grace Sampson/Lady Liberty, one of the most powerful heroes on the planet. Ben Daniels is Walter Sampson/Brainwave, Sheldon's brother, and Elena Kampouris plays Chloe Sampson, the Sampsons' rebellious child. Her brother Brandon/The Paragon is played by newcomer Andrew Horton.

Mike Wade plays Fitz Small/The Flare, another member of The Union, and Tenika Davis plays Petra Small/The Flare II, Fitz's daughter. Matt Lanter plays George Hutchence/Skyfox, Sheldon's best friend. David Julian Hirsh is Richard Conrad/Blue-Bolt, one of the founding members of Jupiter's Legacy. Actress and Youtube sensation Anna Akana plays Raikou, a hero for hire who wields two swords.

Source: Netflix