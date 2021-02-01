Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Relationship Has Endured the Test of Time

A relationship over a decade in the making, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's romantic life is one that is virtually as storied as their respectively extensive contributions to film and television over the years.

With a forthcoming joint-commercial appearance spotlighting their relationship set to premiere during the 2021 Super Bowl, the long road to the couple's marital bliss has become a topic of conversation yet again. With that, here's a complete breakdown of how Mila and Ashton's union came to be and what it took to get there.

By 2011, however, Mila and Macaulay called it quits, and Ashton and Demi did shortly after, solidifying both former co-stars as single and on the market at the same time yet again.

Ashton left the show just ahead of it officially wrapping in 2005 and then began his relationship with Demi Moore. At the time, Mila was dating Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, whom she started seeing in 2002.

In 1998, Mila and Ashton first became acquainted when they both took on roles as part of That '70s Show, which would go on to define both of their respective early careers. Over the duration of eight seasons, the duo's characters were on-and-off dating and shared an on-screen kiss that Mila recalled to People as actually being her first kiss ever. Despite Mila admitting that she initially had a crush on Ashton, the pair's working relationship remained strictly professional.

Attraction turned into something significantly more profound for the duo.

Mila recalled in a conversation with podcast host Marc Maron how she was struck by the level of attraction she had for Ashton upon seeing him at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards. Her attraction would soon culminate into actual action, however, as the pair attended an afterparty for the award show where they shared their first real kiss and solidified their real-world affection for one another.

Come April of the same year, Ashton asked Mila to move in with him, and their friends-with-benefits situation transformed effectively into the basis for a real relationship. They were soon after spotted out and about around New York City, with Ashton popping into her acting projects as well, giving full indicators that they were officially now an item.

However, things were still hairy with his ex at the time, meaning that Ashton and Demi's divorce wasn't finalized until November 2013, a good bit of time into his and Mila's budding relationship. Around New Year's 2014, after that was officially finalized and the signs of a new marriage were almost all there, Mila was spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game sporting an engagement ring. Shortly after, they announced their impending union officially.

