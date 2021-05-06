Noemí González Said 'Selena: The Series' Would Be "Wrapping Up" After Part 2 (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
May. 6 2021, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Warning: SPOILERS for Part 2 of Selena: The Series are ahead.
In the decades since Selena Quintanilla-Perez was murdered, her music and her legacy have continued to live on for her fans. Her early life, her rise to stardom, and her ultimate untimely death are featured in the Netflix biographical show, Selena: The Series.
The first part of the drama, which stars Christian Serratos as the late singer, was released in December of 2020.
It covered the bestselling singer's childhood and how she created her first hit album, Ven Conmigo.
Part 2, which debuted on the streaming service in May of 2021, showcased Selena's marriage to guitar player Chris Perez, and her continued music success in the '90s.
Because the second part concluded with her fatal interaction with her fan club's president, Yolanda Saldívar, viewers are wondering if the show will continue.
Though some are hopeful that a potential third part could show Selena's family members as they grieve her passing or how her legacy has continued in the wake of her death, others think that the series has reached its natural conclusion.
Actress Noemí Gonzalez, who plays Selena's older sister, Suzette Quintanilla, on the show, exclusively discussed the future of Selena: The Series with Distractify.
Will there be a Part 3 of 'Selena: The Series?'
From the start, the biographical drama has been billed as a "limited series," and it was initially greenlit for two parts. Netflix has not officially confirmed yet whether Selena: The Series will conclude after two parts, or if it will return for a third edition.
The show's creator, Moises Zamora, originally pitched a 20-episode series to Netflix. Eighteen have been released to date. There are no current plans for more episodes to be produced.
Season 2 did feature the singer's tragic death, so it seems unlikely that it will continue for an entirely new slate of episodes without the titular star.
Noemí González, who played Suzette Quintanilla on both parts, also hinted that Part 2 would be the end for Selena: The Series. The actress spoke with Distractify back in late October of 2020, and she noted that the finale of the second part would give closure to the fans.
"We are wrapping up the entirety of the show... in a nice big bow for everybody," she said.
She also reiterated that the drama was always meant to be "a limited series," and that the cast and crew benefitted from this because they "had more opportunity to go into her life experience more intimately."
The 'Selena: The Series' ending doesn't directly show the fatal shooting.
The singer's death in March of 1995 rocked her loved ones and the public. Many struggled to understand why her devoted follower and the president of her fan club, Yolanda Salvídar, would shoot her at a Texas hotel.
In the Part 2 finale of Selena: The Series, viewers don't get to see the exact moment when Yolanda Salvídar pulled the trigger.
Instead, a final confrontation between Selena and Yolanda Salvídar is shown in the car before the two enter the hotel.
The camera then cuts away, and the audience can hear the gun go off as another hotel room is getting cleaned.
In the final moments of the series, news reports are shown to fill in the details about the murder. The other characters, including the singer's loved ones, are shown reacting to the tragic news.
The second part of the series concludes with a scene of Selena performing "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."
Parts 1 and 2 of Selena: The Series are available to stream on Netflix now.
Reporting by: Pippa Raga