Here's What We Know About 'Selena: The Series' Part 2

The first nine episodes that Netflix released of Selena: The Series focus primarily on Selena's childhood and coming-of-age. We get to see the beginnings of Selena's rise to superstardom and watch as talented 9-year-old Madison Taylor Baez portrays a young Texan discovering her voice and performing at local venues alongside her siblings Suzette and A.B.

We also get to see a lot of Selena' father (played by Desperate Housewives' Ricardo Chavira), and learn about his own background as a musician whose dream eventually became to make his children into a successful band.

Eventually, we watch Madison grow into Christian Serratos' version of adult Selena, once she's found her rhythm performing in front of huge audiences and is about to rise to international acclaim.