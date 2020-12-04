Here's What We Know About 'Selena: The Series' Part 2

Here's What We Know About 'Selena: The Series' Part 2By Pippa Raga
Updated
With the recent release of the anticipated Part 1 of Selena: The Series, many viewers are already wondering what we know about the second part of the two-part limited series.
So, when will Selena: The Series release Part 2? Keep reading for everything we know.
Here's everything we know about 'Selena: The Series' Part 2
The first nine episodes that Netflix released of Selena: The Series focus primarily on Selena's childhood and coming-of-age. We get to see the beginnings of Selena's rise to superstardom and watch as talented 9-year-old Madison Taylor Baez portrays a young Texan discovering her voice and performing at local venues alongside her siblings Suzette and A.B.
We also get to see a lot of Selena' father (played by Desperate Housewives' Ricardo Chavira), and learn about his own background as a musician whose dream eventually became to make his children into a successful band.
Eventually, we watch Madison grow into Christian Serratos' version of adult Selena, once she's found her rhythm performing in front of huge audiences and is about to rise to international acclaim.
This suggests that Part 2 will pick up where Part 1 left off, following Selena's rise to superstardom worldwide all the way through her tragically unexpected murder.
When will 'Selena: The Series' Part 2' be released?
Considering Season 1 just arrived to Netflix on Dec. 4, it's still a bit too early to tell when Season 2 will hit the streaming platform.
Noemi Gonzalez, who plays Suzette in the series, confirmed to us exclusively that filming for Part 2 ended in late November, which suggests that it will likely arrive on Netflix sometime in the first half of 2021.
We expect all of the main adult cast members to make their return for the second part of the series, with Yolanda Saldívar, who was introduced at the end of Part 1, to begin playing a much bigger role in Selena's life all the way through the night of her murder.
Chris Pérez (Jesse Posey), who we also met briefly at the end of Part 1 as Selena's bandmate and future husband, will be playing a much more central role when Part 2 hits the streaming platforms.
What are people saying about the series so far?
The early reviews for Part 1 of Selena: The Series are in, at least by way of Twitter, and they are unfortunately not looking great. "Just got done watching the first episode and that first performance was a big flop," one person wrote on Twitter. "The music didn't match the scene and her movements didn't go well either."
Just finished episode one, it was boring. Does it get better? I don't know I just can't seem to get into it. Something is off.— AY🌼 (@daisyluna88) December 4, 2020
In addition to the lip synching, many early critics are displeased with the casting. "I am sure this ... actress gave it her best and I wish her all the luck," one person tweeted. "But they failed with the casting; just because she looks nothing like Selena. This young lady is so petite, you can work wonders with the makeup; and perhaps with the clothes..."
Will you be tuning into Part 2 of Selena: The Series? Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.