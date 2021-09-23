There's a Victor at the End of 'Squid Game,' But Nobody Really "Wins"

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Squid Game.

The premise of the Netflix original series, Squid Game, is the stuff of nightmares, and it has the potential to keep viewers thinking for quite some time once they watch all nine episodes.

The South Korean drama focuses on a group of 456 people who are invited to compete in a series of children's games to win a prize of ₩45.6 billion. The participants are all struggling financially, for one reason or another, but there's a major catch to the endeavor: the games are all deadly.