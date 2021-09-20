Season 1 of 'Squid Game' Ends on a Gigantic Cliffhanger — Will There Be a Season 2?

Already hailed as South Korea's answer to The Hunger Games, Netflix 's drama series Squid Game captures the trials and tribulations of 456 cursed souls who decide to risk their lives to win ₩45.6 billion ($39 million). The contestants include Seong Gi-hun, a gambling addict; Ali, a migrant worker; and many other characters. So, will there be a Season 2 of Squid Game?

Season 1 of 'Squid Game' revolves around a group of hopeless people willing to put their lives on the line.

The inaugural season of Squid Game revolves around a particularly cruel game series designed to butt a crowd of nearly 500 contestants against each other. As to the stakes? The winner is to take home a handsome amount of money, while the losers risk dying on the spot. So, how does the series end? Will there be a Season 2 of Squid Game?

Season 1 of Squid Game premiered on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Unfortunately for those who have already binged their way through the first batch of episodes, Netflix is yet to announce its decision regarding the future of the show. Season 1, Episode 9 ends on a cliffhanger, which suggests that the horrific games could continue later down the line.

Source: Netflix

The inaugural season of the drama features stars like Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, and Yuuki Luna. Should Netflix renew Squid Game for another season, it would likely feature new faces. It's uncertain what the main plotline of Season 2 might entail at this stage.

"I wanted to create a sense of connection between the nostalgic games we played in our childhood and the sense of never-ending competition that modern adults feel," said director Hwang Dong-hyuk, per NME. According to reports, it took him about 10 years to develop Squid Game. This raises some questions about what the future might hold for the series.