Netflix's 'Sex Education' Season 3 Is Finally Coming to Your Screen

Netflix's 'Sex Education' Season 3 Is Finally Coming to Your ScreenBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 15 2021, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Good news Sex Education fans! The Netflix series is finally making its return to the platform. The British show, which focuses on a controversial topic in a way that highlights health and sex-positivity, has become a standout hit for the streamer.
Season 2 left viewers yearning for more, but the global pandemic caused showrunners to halt production in early 2020. Thankfully, production later resumed and now, Season 3 is ready for viewers. Many are wondering if delays got in the way of producing more episodes, though.
So, how many total episodes will Sex Education Season 3 have? Read on to get your answer.
Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ Season 3 will have a total of eight episodes.
According to Express UK, Season 3 will have the same number of episodes as the two previous seasons Therefore, the newest season of Sex Education will have a total of eight episodes.
At the end of Season 2, Otis (Asa Butterfield) finally admits his feelings for Maeve (Emma Mackey) via voicemail. However, due to the aftermath of Maeve's mother and sister being taken away by social services, she is unable to hear the message.
Making matters worse, Isaac (George Robinson) listens to Otis’s declaration of love. But he ends up deleting the message before she hears it, since he also has feelings for Maeve. On top of that, Eric (Mcuti Gatwa) and Adam's (Connor Swindells) relationship status and Jean's baby news left viewers stunned.
And based on Netflix’s synopsis for Season 3, viewers have a lot to look forward to.
“It’s a new year. Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff,” the synopsis reads.
Season 3 of Netflix’s 'Sex Education' will premiere in Sept. 2021.
If you’ve been waiting with bated breath for Sex Education Season 3 to premiere, you won't have to wait much longer. The show is set to hit Netflix in mid-September.
Sex Education Season 3 will be available to stream starting on Sept. 17, 2021.