Netflix's 'Sex Education' Season 3 Is Finally Coming to Your Screen

Good news Sex Education fans! The Netflix series is finally making its return to the platform. The British show, which focuses on a controversial topic in a way that highlights health and sex-positivity, has become a standout hit for the streamer.

Season 2 left viewers yearning for more, but the global pandemic caused showrunners to halt production in early 2020. Thankfully, production later resumed and now, Season 3 is ready for viewers. Many are wondering if delays got in the way of producing more episodes, though.

So, how many total episodes will Sex Education Season 3 have? Read on to get your answer.