Logo
Home > Entertainment > Netflix
Sex Education
Source: Netflix

Netflix's 'Sex Education' Season 3 Is Finally Coming to Your Screen

By

Sep. 15 2021, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Good news Sex Education fans! The Netflix series is finally making its return to the platform. The British show, which focuses on a controversial topic in a way that highlights health and sex-positivity, has become a standout hit for the streamer.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 2 left viewers yearning for more, but the global pandemic caused showrunners to halt production in early 2020. Thankfully, production later resumed and now, Season 3 is ready for viewers. Many are wondering if delays got in the way of producing more episodes, though.

So, how many total episodes will Sex Education Season 3 have? Read on to get your answer.

Sex Education
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ Season 3 will have a total of eight episodes.

According to Express UK, Season 3 will have the same number of episodes as the two previous seasons Therefore, the newest season of Sex Education will have a total of eight episodes.

At the end of Season 2, Otis (Asa Butterfield) finally admits his feelings for Maeve (Emma Mackey) via voicemail. However, due to the aftermath of Maeve's mother and sister being taken away by social services, she is unable to hear the message.

Making matters worse, Isaac (George Robinson) listens to Otis’s declaration of love. But he ends up deleting the message before she hears it, since he also has feelings for Maeve. On top of that, Eric (Mcuti Gatwa) and Adam's (Connor Swindells) relationship status and Jean's baby news left viewers stunned.

Article continues below advertisement
Sex Education
Source: Netflix

And based on Netflix’s synopsis for Season 3, viewers have a lot to look forward to.

“It’s a new year. Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff,” the synopsis reads.

Season 3 of Netflix’s 'Sex Education' will premiere in Sept. 2021.

If you’ve been waiting with bated breath for Sex Education Season 3 to premiere, you won't have to wait much longer. The show is set to hit Netflix in mid-September.

Sex Education Season 3 will be available to stream starting on Sept. 17, 2021.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Season 2 of 'Sex Education' Is Bringing a Chlamydia Outbreak to Moordale Secondary

Jason Isaacs Joins the 'Sex Education' Cast for Season 3 — Who Does He Play?

'Sex Education's Emma Mackey Doesn't Want to Be Compared to Margot Robbie Anymore

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.