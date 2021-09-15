Netflix's 'Nightbooks' Has a PG-TV Rating, But Is It Too Scary for Kids?

The spooky season original movie begins when a witch named Natacha ( Krysten Ritter ) entraps a young boy named Alex (Winslow Fegley) in her creepy apartment. When Natacha asks why she should allow Alex to live, he offers to write her a new scary story each day.

As Halloween approaches, viewers can expect to see plenty of ghoulish and festive offerings on network television and on streaming services. Like the beloved classics Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown, Netflix 's Nightbooks is geared toward kids who aren't afraid of the dark.

He soon meets Natacha's other servant, Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), who does chores and who helps to keep the unusual plants alive. The two team up to hatch a plan to leave the witch's grasp for good — but Natacha's apartment is a maze-like space filled with many frightening obstacles.

While Alex's fictional stories can't have happy endings, he's hoping that he will have a shot at one by getting out of Natacha's home alive.

Though two of the main characters are kids themselves, some parents are wondering if the plot is too scary for children.