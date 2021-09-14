'You vs. Wild: Out Cold' Basically Lets You Torture Bear Grylls

'You vs. Wild: Out Cold' Basically Lets You Torture Bear GryllsBy Chrissy Bobic
Sep. 14 2021, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
Celebrity survivalist Bear Grylls stole hearts years ago with Man vs. Wild and continued to achieve unimaginable feats with his interactive Netflix series, You vs. Wild.
Now, You vs. Wild: Out Cold allows viewers to once again choose what Bear does out in the wild. The question on some fans' minds, however, is whether or not the show is appropriate for kids.
Is 'You vs. Wild: Out Cold' appropriate for kids?
According to Netflix, You vs. Wild: Out Cold is rated TV-G. This means it's suitable for general audiences, including kids of most school ages. TV-G a step above Netflix's TV-Y and TV-Y7 ratings: the former rating indicates content that's "appropriate for all ages," and the latter is found on series and movies "suitable for ages 7 and up." Since You vs. Wild: Out Cold is rated TV-G, your child might need to be a bit older than the vague "7 and up" range to enjoy Bear's latest adventures.
Still, the survival show is appropriate for most ages, which allows viewers to choose to have Bear eat bugs, among other things.
The premise for You vs. Wild: Out Cold is that Bear finds himself stuck in icy mountains after a fictional plane crash. Lost and with amnesia clouding his memory, the British adventurer has to find a way to save himself and the pilot from the harsh conditions.
Luckily, he has trusty viewers at home to help him along the way.
Using your remote, you get to choose what Bear does at every step of the way. Say there's a stream he has to cross. You choose from two options to decide how he does it.
What will Bear eat? If there are some slimy slugs for sustenance, you may get the chance to choose to have Bear scarf them down.
How many episodes are in 'You vs. Wild: Out Cold'?
So far, You vs. Wild: Out Cold just refers to the 25-minute interactive special out on Netflix. By contrast, Bear's 2019 Netflix series, You vs. Wild, ran for eight episodes.
Given the different possibilities Bear's interactive shows offer, we're hopeful that the streaming platform will add more episodes under the You vs. Wild umbrella in the future.
Fans want to know how real 'You vs. Wild: Out Cold' really is.
While much of the You vs. Wild shows on Netflix are based in reality (in that Bear does perform his own stunts in dangerous conditions), it's not all what it seems.
You vs. Wild collaborator Rob Buchta told Vulture that some of the more dangerous and legitimately life-threatening scenarios presented for viewers to choose from aren't totally real.
"I don't want to spoil it for the viewer," he said. "Let me just say, part of the game is you making bad decisions, and some of those decisions, it's almost a human rights issue."
