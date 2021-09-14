'You vs. Wild: Out Cold' Basically Lets You Torture Bear Grylls

Now, You vs. Wild: Out Cold allows viewers to once again choose what Bear does out in the wild. The question on some fans' minds, however, is whether or not the show is appropriate for kids.

Celebrity survivalist Bear Grylls stole hearts years ago with Man vs. Wild and continued to achieve unimaginable feats with his interactive Netflix series, You vs. Wild.

Is 'You vs. Wild: Out Cold' appropriate for kids?

According to Netflix, You vs. Wild: Out Cold is rated TV-G. This means it's suitable for general audiences, including kids of most school ages. TV-G a step above Netflix's TV-Y and TV-Y7 ratings: the former rating indicates content that's "appropriate for all ages," and the latter is found on series and movies "suitable for ages 7 and up." Since You vs. Wild: Out Cold is rated TV-G, your child might need to be a bit older than the vague "7 and up" range to enjoy Bear's latest adventures.

Still, the survival show is appropriate for most ages, which allows viewers to choose to have Bear eat bugs, among other things. The premise for You vs. Wild: Out Cold is that Bear finds himself stuck in icy mountains after a fictional plane crash. Lost and with amnesia clouding his memory, the British adventurer has to find a way to save himself and the pilot from the harsh conditions. Luckily, he has trusty viewers at home to help him along the way.

