'Alaskan Bush People's' Matt Brown Alleges Production Gave Him Drugs and Family Stole Money From Him

Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People follows the Brown family, a large family trying to live as far removed from civilization as possible, often going months without seeing anyone outside their family.

Despite the show's positive reception and popularity, the family's oldest son, Matt Brown , has been far removed from his family for some time now. Following Billy Brown's death in February, the former reality star has come forward with some shocking allegations that explain where he is now.

Matt Brown hasn't appeared on 'Alaskan Bush People' since Season 8.

A few years ago, the reality star became estranged from his parents while battling substance abuse issues. He first entered rehab for alcohol addiction in 2016.

"I could see myself spiraling," Matt admitted to People at the time. "I was more withdrawn. I was slower. Things didn’t excite me the way they used to." After spending 35 days at an in-patient treatment center, Matt turned his "weakness into a strength."

"In life, we all get lost every now and then and have to find our way back," he shared. "Not everyone makes it back, and I’m happy to be one of those who did."

When the Browns moved from Alaska to Washington in 2018, Matt chose to stay in California, where he had sought treatment. The decision further distanced him from his family, and he entered rehab for a second time later that year following allegations from two different women that he had sexually assaulted them.

"We miss him terribly, but we’d rather lose him from home for a little while than lose him forever," Billy told People. "We just want him to do what he needs to do to get better."

Matt celebrated one year sober on March 21, 2021, sharing a video on Instagram captioned, "Face your fears it will be OK. I love you." "So I wanted to tell everybody if life is rough for you or if these hard circumstances that we're all in right now have caused you to slip or relapse or even just to get into a mindset that you don't like, it's human. That happens to all of us, and it's going to be OK," he said in the video.