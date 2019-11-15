'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Shares Big News About His Baby — and His Baby Mama

After meeting in August of 2019, getting engaged soon after, calling off said engagement just two weeks later, and then announcing their pregnancy, Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have certainly had an unconventional story.

Bear is one of seven kids of Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown and his wife, Ami. The family lives off the grid from civilization and has developed their own dialect as a result of their isolation. The hit Discovery Channel show has been for 10 seasons, with no end in sight, and it has captivated a strong audience because of the family's utterly unique way of living.

Source: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown's girlfriend is pregnant, and the couple just announced their baby's sex. They also opened up about how they plan to co-parent and raise their baby.

Alaskan Bush People star Bear's girlfriend is pregnant. To say that Bear Brown and Raiven Adams had a whirlwind romance is quite the understatement. The 32-year-old first confirmed his romance with Raiven back in August, and he announced that they had gotten engaged almost immediately after.

The couple first crossed paths at Bear's brother Noah's wedding in August of 2018. Raiven was helping her mother, who was the photographer for the nuptials. The couple became friends immediately, and began dating months later. Bear popped the question on his family's ranch in Washington around the one-year anniversary of their first meeting.

Source: Discovery

Less than two weeks after announcing their intentions to wed, the couple's engagement was called off. Just a few days after, they exclusively told People Magazine that they were expecting their first child together. The expectant parents announced at the time that their bundle of joy was due in April of 2020, and that they were focused on co-parenting effectively.

On November 14, the couple once again spoke to People about finding out the sex of their baby. "It’s a boy! I can’t believe it!" Bear said. "I would’ve been thrilled no matter what but it’s awesome we’re having a boy! It’s crazy to think this time next year, I’ll be a dad."

Source: Instagram

Raiven expressed her happiness over having a son, and she also noted that her pregnancy has had its challenges. "We’re so excited to meet our little man next spring!" she said. "Pregnancy isn’t easy but I’m focused on staying relaxed and excited. I know it will go by in a flash."

Are Bear Brown and Raiven Adams still together? The relationship status of Bear and Raiven is ever-changing, and there have been further break-ups and reconciliations since their initial baby announcement in mid-September. Just two weeks after confirming their baby news, and a month after ending their engagement, Bear wrote on Instagram (his page is now private) that he and Raiven were trying their relationship again.

“Hey everybody out there, I wanted to let you all know that Raven and I decided to give it another shot," Bear wrote on Instagram, according to People. "After having been separated for a little bit, we found we still had feelings for each other. So we’re going to give it another try."

But, by November 10, Bear issued another statement online, confirming that the couple had, once again, parted ways. He wrote that he and Raiven determined that they were better off as friends and had broken up. He also pleaded with fans to not send any mean sentiments to Raiven, so as not to stress her out during her pregnancy.

Source: Instagram

"So we’ve gone our separate ways!" Bear wrote." We however are still both looking forward to raising our little miracle as co-parents, we actually broke up a few weeks ago, Raiven had been getting a lot of people sending her stuff so I thought it was better to wait the week or so before I posted about it! Please don’t tag Raiven in my posts, it’s been hard enough on her without the added stress!"

Bear went on to admit that he still had feelings for his ex, so we're not eliminating a potential reconciliation yet. "If Raiven or I decide to date anyone in the future, We will both be okay with it! We just want everybody to be happy! I won’t be dating anyone else for sometime! I still have feelings for Raiven! I respectfully ask everybody to please give her some space and peace of mind! Thank you for all your support! Stay AWESOME and God bless!" Bear finished in his Instagram statement.