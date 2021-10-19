You Might Be Surprised at the Ages of the 'Alaskan Bush People' Cast

You Might Be Surprised at the Ages of the 'Alaskan Bush People' CastBy Stephanie Harper
Oct. 19 2021, Published 1:34 p.m. ET
Anyone who watches Discovery Channel has probably gotten a glimpse of an Alaskan Bush People episode or two. The show first premiered in 2014 and throughout 13 excellent seasons, viewers have been intrigued to follow the Brown family's methods of survival. Not only do they survive in the wilderness, but they also thrive despite the fact that they are so far away from modern society. How old are the cast members?
The late Billy Brown died at the age of 68.
In February 2021, Billy Brown passed away at the age of 68. According to Deadline, he passed away after suffering from a seizure. Before his death, he was considered the beloved patriarch of his family since he was such a loving father, grandfather, and husband.
Ami Brown is 58 years old.
The maternal figure of the family is Ami Brown. She faced some health issues, like her husband, but she ended up surviving. She overcame a battle with cancer that nearly killed her in 2017 but as of now, she's still in remission. She's the loving mother of the series and has so many kids to look out for.
Matthew “Matt” Jeremiah Brown is 39 years old.
The oldest son on Alaskan Bush People is Matthew Jeremiah Brown who’s 39 years old this year. According to The Sun, he was absent from the most recent seasons of the show due to substance abuse issues. It is possible to keep up with him on his own personal YouTube channel, though.
Joshua “Bam Bam" Brown is 37 years old.
Bam Bam is the hilarious nickname for Joshua Brown, the 37-year-old son of the family. Out in the water is where his expertise comes in strong and his realm is anything having to do with lakes or rivers. According to his Twitter, Bam Bam is on Cameo.
Solomon Isaiah Freedom “Bear“ Brown is 34 years old.
Bear is the sweet nickname for Solomon Isaiah Freedom Brown, another son born into the family. Back in 2019, he revealed he was expecting his firstborn. His son was born in 2020, but he didn’t even get a chance to meet the infant until six months later due to COVID-19 restrictions. He seems to really enjoy fatherhood.
Gabriel “Gabe” Starbuck Brown is 31 years old.
Gabe Brown has been married to his wife Raquell Rose since 2019 and is considered a pioneer in the soil health movement. Because of the work he does in nature, he was named one of the most influential agricultural leaders in the entire U.S.
Noah Darkcloud Brown is 28 years old.
Noah Darkcloud Brown is the fifth-born son of his family. He's 28 years old and has been married to his wife, Rhain Alicia, since 2018. The exciting news for these two is that they're expecting a child together!
Amora Jean Snowbird “Birdy" Brown is 26 years old.
Birdy is the nickname for the firstborn daughter in this huge wilderness clan. She’s considered one of the most independent members of the family since she enjoys fishing and hunting by herself without any help.
Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop “Rainy" Brown is 18 years old.
Although her full name might remind you of the holidays, the youngest sibling in the entire family goes by her nickname, Rainy Brown. At just 18 years old, Rainy's the youngest sibling in the entire family. She’s pretty popular on social media with over 314,000 followers on Instagram. Posting pictures of her dog Jakson is one of her favorite pastimes.