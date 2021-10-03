‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Has a Touching Nickname For Son River

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Has a Touching Nickname For Son RiverBy Dan Clarendon
Oct. 3 2021, Published 3:14 p.m. ET
When Alaska Bush People star Bear Brown and ex-fiancée Raiven Adams announced in September 2019 that they were going to be parents, the happy news came just one day after they announced the end of their engagement.
“Even though we’re no longer together, we’re still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child,” Bear told People at the time. “Family is everything to me, and we appreciate everyone’s support as we figure out our new normal.”
Well, now there’s a new new normal. A year after that pregnancy announcement, and six months after the birth of their son, Bear and Raiven told Instagram followers they had gotten back together.
And even though they seem to have had some drama in the months since, Raiven recently waxed romantic about Bear on Instagram. “It’s always been you,” she told him in a post this August.
The couple welcomed son River in March 2020, but Bear couldn’t meet him until that September.
The couple’s child, son River Anthony Billy Isaiah Brown, entered the world on March 9, 2020, according to Discovery. But because of social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis, Bear didn't meet his son until six months later.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling to have a son!” he said at the time, per Discovery. “So exciting to get to hold this little bundle of joy finally! I have been video chatting with him for a while now, thanks to Raiven! With everything going on with the coronavirus and stuff, it just wasn’t possible to see him until now! River is so amazing! And to put it simply, there is no feeling as awesome as getting to hold your son for the first time!”
Raiven added: “Seeing Bear hold River was very surreal, with COVID being the main issue with the boys meeting. It was very difficult to be so far apart for so long … I can’t imagine a better feeling than watching someone love our son as much as I do. It was like he had met him from day one — they just got along immediately. Like he just knew.”
The new parents rekindled their relationship soon afterward.
Just days after Bear told fans about meeting River, he shared the “awesome news” that he and Raiven had reconciled.
“After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again, we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being co-parents, we are going to be just parents!” he wrote on Instagram. “Raiven and I have decided to give our relationship another try! I asked Raiven if she would be my girlfriend, and she said yes!”
Their son goes by “Little Billy” in honor of Bear’s late father, ‘Alaskan Bush People’ star Billy Brown.
This March, as River turned 1 year old, Bear told fans that he has taken to calling the infant "Little Billy" as an homage to his father, Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown, who died on Feb. 7, 2021 following a seizure.
“I know without a doubt, my Dad would be proud of me!” Bear added. “I will try my hardest to be as good as a dad as he was! … Someone who was always there for me, someone who always had the right answer, no matter how silly, or serious the question, someone who always stood up for what he believed in!”