‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Has a Touching Nickname For Son River

When Alaska Bush People star Bear Brown and ex-fiancée Raiven Adams announced in September 2019 that they were going to be parents, the happy news came just one day after they announced the end of their engagement.

“Even though we’re no longer together, we’re still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child,” Bear told People at the time. “Family is everything to me, and we appreciate everyone’s support as we figure out our new normal.”